Tenerife vs Villarreal prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa del Rey 2020-21

Tenerife are set to play host to Villarreal at the Estadio Heliodoro Rodriguez Lopez on Sunday in the round of 32 of the Copa del Rey.

Tenerife come into this game following a 3-0 win over Cartagena last Sunday in the Segunda Division. A brace from former Villarreal attacker Fran Sol and a goal from young English midfielder Samuel Shashoua ensured victory for Luis Miguel Ramis' Tenerife.

Unai Emery's Villarreal, on the other hand, beat Eduardo Coudet's Celta Vigo 4-0 last Saturday in La Liga.

First-half goals from Spain international Gerard Moreno, Spanish attacker Moi Gomez, experienced midfielder Dani Parejo and forward Fer Nino sealed the win for Villarreal.

Tenerife vs Villarreal Head-to-Head

In two head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Villarreal have won one game and drawn the other.

The two clubs last faced each other way back in 2010, with the game ending 2-2.

Goals from Brazil international Nilmar and forward Giuseppe Rossi for Villarreal were cancelled out by goals from striker Nino and centre-back Jose Antonio Culebras for Tenerife.

Tenerife form guide in the Segunda Division: W-W-W-L-D

Villarreal form guide in La Liga: W-W-L-D-W

Tenerife vs Villarreal Team News

Tenerife

Tenerife manager Luis Miguel Ramis will be unable to call upon the services of midfielder Borja Lasso and winger Jacobo Gonzalez, who are both nursing injuries.

Injured: Borja Lasso, Jacobo Gonzalez

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Villarreal

Meanwhile, Villarreal will be without the services of midfielder Vicente Iborra, left-back Alberto Moreno and right-back Mario Gaspar, who are all out due to injuries.

There are doubts over the availability of former Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund attacker and Spain international Paco Alcacer.

Injured: Mario Gaspar, Vicente Iborra, Alberto Moreno

Doubtful: Paco Alcacer

Suspended: None

Keep working hard, @18albertomp! 🏋 We hope to see you back soon! 💪 pic.twitter.com/aTpkzKeiHH — Villarreal CF English (@Eng_Villarreal) January 14, 2021

Tenerife vs Villarreal Predicted XI

Tenerife Predicted XI (4-4-2): Dani Hernandez, Shaq Moore, Nikola Sipcic, Bruno Wilson, Alex Munoz, Samuel Shashoua, Gio Zarfino, Aitor Sanz, Nono, Manu Apeh, Fran Sol

Villarreal Predicted XI (4-3-3): Geronimo Rulli, Ruben Pena, Ramiro Funes Mori, Juan Foyth, Pervis Estupinan, Francis Coquelin, Etienne Capoue, Dani Parejo, Yeremi Pino, Carlos Bacca, Samuel Chukwueze

Tenerife vs Villarreal Prediction

Tenerife are 16th in the Segunda Division league table, but have won their last three league games. The experience of Fran Sol and the likes of Samuel Shashoua could prove to be crucial.

Villarreal, on the other hand, are fourth in the La Liga table, and have impressed with Unai Emery as coach. Gerard Moreno continues to be an underrated striker, while Dani Parejo has proven to be a good acquisition.

Villarreal are the clear favorites to win this game.

Prediction: Tenerife 0-3 Villarreal

