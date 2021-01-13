Reports: AC Milan and Juventus interested in signing Donyell Malen

Serie A giants Juventus and AC Milan are interested in signing PSV Eindhoven forward Donyell Malen.

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato, both Juventus and AC Milan are tracking the Netherlands international, who is a highly-regarded talent.

Malen spent time at Ajax and Arsenal's academies before joining PSV Eindhoven in 2017. He made his first-team debut in 2018 and has not looked back since then. In 94 appearances in all competitions, the forward has scored 43 goals for the Dutch club.

Both AC Milan and Juventus seek to reinforce their attack and have identified Malen as a possible target. The Rossneri currently rely on 39-year old Zlatan Ibrahimovic to lead their line, while the Italian champions have Cristiano Ronaldo in their ranks.

Both superstars continue to impress despite their age, but there is a need to reduce their workload. As a result, AC Milan and Juventus want to sign Malen.

AC Milan and Juventus-target Malen was linked with Arsenal previously

Donyell Malen has been linked with AC Milan and Juventus

Donyell Malen's performances for PSV Eindhoven have not gone unnoticed. The 21-year old was previously linked with a move back to Arsenal, while Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund were also touted as a potential destination.

AC Milan have built a youthful squad, with the likes of Theo Hernandez, Sandro Tonali, Rafael Leao, Jens Petter Hauge and Ismael Bennacer all part of their set-up.

Juventus, on the other hand, have also focussed on signing young players. Last summer, the club roped in Weston McKennie, Federico Chiesa and Dejan Kulusevski. The likes of Matthijs de Ligt and Merih Demiral arrived in the previous transfer windows.

Thus, Malen's potential signing would allign with both AC Milan and Juventus' transfer policies. PSV Eindhoven have sold some talented young attackers in the past, with Hirving Lozano and Memphis Depay being the most recent examples.

AC Milan currently sit atop the Serie A table. Stefano Pioli's men are seven points ahead of Andrea Pirlo's Juventus, who are fourth in the league table but have a game in hand.

Donyell Malen’s first half vs. Ajax by numbers:



75% duels won

16 total touches

2 chances created

2 fouls won

2 assists



Such a joy to watch. 🍿 pic.twitter.com/M7nWUCBD4M — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) January 10, 2021

