“Terminate his contract ASAP” – Chelsea fans blast Blues man for his role in Everton's equaliser

Chelsea fans online slammed Spanish midfielder Saul Niguez for yet another underwhelming display as the Blues were held to a 1-1 draw by Everton.
Saul Niguez started the game on the bench before Thomas Tuchel introduced him at the 65th minute mark when the score was tied at 0-0. Soon afterwards Chelsea sensation Mason Mount opened the scoring for the Blues, scoring in his fourth consecutive match.
However, the Blues failed to hold on to their lead for long. Everton youngster Anthony Gordan swung a free-kick into the box which was headed home by Jarrad Branthwaite. Saul Niguez was directly responsible for the goal as he failed to get his head on the free-kick for a clearance.
Chelsea fans took to Twitter to express their frustration after yet another poor display from the 27-year-old midfielder. Here are some of the best tweets from angry Blues supporters:
Saul Niguez joined Chelsea on loan from Atletico Madrid earlier in the summer. Despite his hefty reputation in La Liga, the 27-year-old has struggled to adapt to life in the Premier League.
As things stand, Saul has made nine appearances for Chelsea without a single goal or assist. Most of Saul's appearances have come off the bench as Thomas Tuchel prefers the likes of Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Ross Barkley over the Spaniard.
The Chelsea manager has tried to play Saul as a left-wing back in recent games but even that experiment has not gone down well with the Blues.
Chelsea have fallen behind Manchester City and Liverpool in the title race
Chelsea were involved in a closely-fought title race along with the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool. However, their recent run of underwhelming results has seen them drop valuable points against their rivals. The Blues' poor run of form began when they were held to a 1-1 draw against a Manchester United side who were without a permanent manager.
Since then, Chelsea have won two games but have looked far from convincing. The Blues toiled to a 2-1 win over a struggling Watford side before needing an injury-time penalty to beat Leeds United.
Also ReadArticle Continues below
Chelsea even suffered a shock 3-2 defeat at the hands of West Ham United at the London Stadium. These results have seen Thomas Tuchel's side drop to third in the standings, four points behind league leaders Manchester City. Chelsea are also three points behind second-placed Liverpool.