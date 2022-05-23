Thailand vs Bahrain prediction, preview, team news and more | International Friendlies 2021-22

Thailand and Bahrain will square off at the BG Stadium in an international friendly on Tuesday.

This game will be the first of three friendlies scheduled for the two teams ahead of their AFC Asian Cup 2023 qualifiers next month. Thailand face Turkmenistan on Friday, while Bahrain and Thailand will lock horns again next Tuesday; Bahrain face Myanmar on Friday.

This will be the first game for Thailand since March when they secured a 1-0 win against Suriname. Meanwhile, Bahrain are also in action for the first time since March when they faced a 1-0 loss at home to Belarus.

BahrainFootballAssociation ⚽ @BahrainFA

صور من تدريبات المنتخب الوطني الأول في معسكر تايلند. صور من تدريبات المنتخب الوطني الأول في معسكر تايلند. instagram.com/p/Cd3_sMnsuD-/… .صور من تدريبات المنتخب الوطني الأول في معسكر تايلند. instagram.com/p/Cd3_sMnsuD-/…

Thailand vs Bahrain Head-to-Head

This will be the 11th meeting between the two teams across competitions, with four games coming in the 2002 and 2010 qualification campaigns of the FIFA World Cup.

Thailand and Bahrain last squared off in the AFC Asian Cup in 2019, with Bahrain securing a 1-0 win in a group-stage fixture. Muharabi Dilmun enjoy a 3-2 lead in wins, while five games have ended in draws.

Thailand form guide (all competitions): W-W-D-W-D.

Bahrain form guide (all competitions): L-W-W-W-W.

Thailand vs Bahrain Team News

Thailand

Chanathip Songkrasin is out injured, while Thanawat Suengchittavorn has not been included for the upcoming friendly games.

Injury: Chanathip Songkrasin.

Doubtful: None.

Unavailable: Thanawat Suengchittavorn.

Suspension: None.

Bahrain

Manager Helio Sousa has announced a 24-man squad for the three friendly games. The team departed for Bangkok last week and have been acclimatising themselves with the conditions.

Big names from Riffa and East Riffa have not been called up for the games, as they have club-level commitments at the moment. There are no reported injuries in the Bahrain squad that has traveled to Bangkok.

BahrainFootballAssociation ⚽ @BahrainFA

منتخبنا الوطني الأول يواصل تدريباته في معسكر تايلند؛ تحضيرًا لتصفيات كأس آسيا ٢٠٢٣ منتخبنا الوطني الأول يواصل تدريباته في معسكر تايلند؛ تحضيرًا لتصفيات كأس آسيا ٢٠٢٣ instagram.com/p/Cd1QuDLslf4/… .منتخبنا الوطني الأول يواصل تدريباته في معسكر تايلند؛ تحضيرًا لتصفيات كأس آسيا ٢٠٢٣ instagram.com/p/Cd1QuDLslf4/…

Injuries: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspensions: None.

Unavailable: None.

Thailand vs Bahrain Predicted XIs

Thailand (4-2-3-1): Patiwat Khammal (GK); Kevin Deeromram, Pansa Hemviboon, Chalermsak Aukkee, Tristan Do; Tanaboon Keserat, Chaowat Weerachart; Pathompol Charoenattanapirom, Worachit Kanitsribampen, Picha Autra; Adisak Kraisom.

Bahrain (4-4-2): Sayed Shubbar Alawi (GK); Ahmed Bughammar, Abbas Ayyad, Abdul Al Shaikh, Waleed Al Hayam; Haram Ali, Mohamed Abdulwahab, Ibrahim Al Khatal, Abdulwahab Al Malood; Abdullah Al Hashash, Mahdi Abduljabbar.

Thailand vs Bahrain Prediction

The two teams will be warming up with a friendly game here, so they might not risk getting injuries. Thailand and Bahrain should play out a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Thailand 1-1 Bahrain.

Edited by Bhargav