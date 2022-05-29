Thailand vs Bahrain prediction, preview, team news and more | International friendlies 2022

Thailand and Bahrain locks horns at the BG Stadium in an international friendly on Tuesday.

The match is part of the warm-up games scheduled for both teams ahead of their AFC Asian Cup qualification campaigns. The two teams were set to meet in a friendly on May 24, but the game was cancelled at the last minute.

Thailand faced Turkmenistan in a friendly on Friday, where they came away with a 1-0 win, thanks to Adisak Kraisorn's 88th-minute winner. Bahrain also played a friendly on Friday, beating Myanmar 2-0 at Tuesday's venue.

After this game, both teams will have a week's rest before kicking off their AFC Asian Cup campaigns against Maldives and Bangladesh, respectively, on Wednesday.

Thailand vs Bahrain Head-to-Head

The two teams have met each other ten times across competitions. The fixture has been evenly contested, with half the meetings ending in draws.

Bahrain enjoy a narrow 3-2 lead in wins but are winless since 2008 against Changsuek. The last meeting between the two teams took place in 2019 in the AFC Asian Cup group stage, where Thailand eked out a 1-0 win.

Thailand form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-D-W.

Bahrain form guide (all competitions): W-L-W-W-W.

Thailand vs Bahrain Team News

Thailand

Thanawat Suengchitthawon was with the U-23 team at the recently concluded SEA games and has not been included in the squad for the friendlies. Chanathip Songkrasin is injured, so he is in the squad for this game.

Phithiwatt Sukchitthamkun joined the squad on Sunday, taking the strength of the players at Alexandre Polking's disposal to 21.

Injured: Chanathip Songkrasin.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: Thanawat Suengchitthawon.

Bahrain

The Pearl Divers are training with 24 players at the moment, with no reported injury concerns.

Injuries: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspensions: None.

Unavailable: None.

Thailand vs Bahrain Predicted XIs

Thailand (4-2-3-1): Kawin Thamsatchanan (GK); Suphanan Bureerat, Weerathep Pomphan, Chalermsak Aukkee, Tristan Do; Tanaboon Keserat, Chaowat Weerachart; Pathompol Charoenattanapirom, Worachit Kanitsribampen, Picha Autra; Adisak Kraisom.

Bahrain (4-4-2): Sayed Shubbar Alawi (GK); Ahmed Bughammar, Abbas Ayyad, Abdul Al Shaikh, Waleed Al Hayam; Haram Ali, Mohamed Abdulwahab, Ibrahim Al Khatal, Abdulwahab Al Malood; Abdullah Al Hashash, Mahdi Abduljabbar.

Thailand vs Bahrain Prediction

Both teams have strong squads and will look to head to their AFC qualifiers with a win. Thailand, obviously, have home advantage, and the players are more acclimatised to playing in humid conditions.

Bahrain were solid in their friendly against Myanmar and are no pushovers, so this game could end in a high-scoring draw.

Prediction: Thailand 2-2 Bahrain.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav