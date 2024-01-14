Thailand vs Kyrgyzstan Prediction and Betting Tips | January 16th 2024

Thailand and Kyrgyzstan will kickstart their sojourn at the 2023 AFC Asian Cup when they square off at the Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium on Tuesday.

The Thais are coming into the tournament on the back of a 5-0 thrashing at the hands of Japan in an international friendly on New Year's Day. All five goals came after the break, with Ao Tanaka, Keito Nakamura, Takumu Kawamura and Takumi Minamino all finding the back of the net for the Blue Samurai while Elias Dolah scored an unfortunate own goal.

Kyrgyzstan, meanwhile, claimed a 2-1 victory over Vietnam. Joel Kojo and Ayzar Akmatov scored on either side of Tien Anh Truong's goal to help their nation claim the win.

The White Falcons booked their spot in the tournament courtesy of their runners-up finish in Group F in the third round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Thailand finished second in Group C.

Both sides have been paired alongside Saudi Arabia and Oman in Group F of the 2023 Asian Cup.

Thailand vs Kyrgyzstan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be only the second meeting and first competitive clash between the two sides. Their sole clash came in January 2001 when Thailand claimed a 3-1 victory in a friendly.

Six of Thailand's last seven games have produced three goals or more.

Four of Kyrgyzstan's last six games have seen both sides find the back of the net.

Thailand have won just one of their last six games (four losses).

Kyrgyzstan are ranked 98th in the world in the latest FIFA World Rankings while Thailand are 111th.

Thailand have conceded at least two goals in four of their last six games.

Thailand vs Kyrgyzstan Prediction

Thailand's form heading into the Asian Cup has been inconsistent and they will need to improve, particularly in defense where they have conceded 20 goals in their last seven games, five of which came in their most recent game.

Kyrgyzstan are making only their second appearance at this stage and will have their work cut out if they are to emulate their quarterfinal appearance on their debut.

We are backing the two sides to cancel each other out in a high-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Thailand 2-2 Kyrgyzstan

Thailand vs Kyrgyzstan Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - At least one goal to be scored in each half