Thailand will welcome Malaysia to Thammasat Stadium in the AFF Championship on Tuesday (January 10).

The clash is the semifinal second leg of the 14th edition of the AFF Championship – a tournament of nations affiliated with the ASEAN Football Federation. Malaysia won the fiercely contested first leg 1-0, thanks to Faisal’s 11th-minute opener at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium in Kuala Lumpur.

With Changsuek hosting the return leg, they could turn the game in their favour. They're the most successful team in the Championship with five titles, as well as the defending champions, having won the previous edition of the competition in 2020. However, Malaysia are often regarded as their bogey team.

They finished second in Group B with nine points, behind leaders Vietnam, the only team they lost to in the group stage. They're eyeing a fourth AFF Championship final after humbling Thailand in the semifinal first leg, but that narrow victory might not guarantee their progress to the final.

Harimau Malaya, who have won the title once, in 2010, are hoping to improve their record in the Championship, according to coach Kim Pan-gon. However, preserving their lone-goal advantage in Kuala Lumpur could be a tall order for the visitors. Another enthralling game between the familiar foes could ensue.

Thailand vs Malaysia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In their last five clashes, Thailand were beaten three times, while two games have ended in a draw.

Thailand have won four times in their last five home games, losing once.

The hosts have scored 13 goals in their last five games and conceded three.

Malaysia have won twice in their last five away games, losing thrice.

Thailand have won thrice in their last five games, drawing once and losing once, while Malaysia have won four times, losing once, in the same period.

Form Guide: Thailand -L-W-D-W-W; Malaysia – W-W-L-W-W.

Thailand vs Malaysia Prediction

Teerasil Dangda is the tournament’s top scorer with five goals, which he will likely improve on when his team take on the visitors. Peeradon Chamratsamee has contributed to the hosts’ firepower with two goals and an assist. His contribution will be highly needed at the Thammasat Stadium.

Faisal Halim is the second top scorer with four goals. He was the hosts’ nemesis in the first leg and will hope to do it again. Stuart Wilkin, who has scored three goals, could be another threat in the visitor’s frontline.

However, Thailand are expected to prevail, thanks to their superior collective play, which helped them avoid a wreck in the last game.

Prediction: Thailand 3-1 Malaysia

Thailand vs Malaysia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Thailand

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

FA Malaysia @FAM_Malaysia



Mereka akan berlepas ke Bangkok, petang ini untuk Separuh Akhir 2, Selasa ini.



#FAM #HarimauMalaya #AFFMitsubishiElectricCup2022 Skuad Harimau Malaya melakukan sesi recovery, pagi tadi selepas Separuh Akhir 1 Piala Mitsubishi Electric AFF 2022 menentang Thailand, malam tadi.Mereka akan berlepas ke Bangkok, petang ini untuk Separuh Akhir 2, Selasa ini. Skuad Harimau Malaya melakukan sesi recovery, pagi tadi selepas Separuh Akhir 1 Piala Mitsubishi Electric AFF 2022 menentang Thailand, malam tadi.Mereka akan berlepas ke Bangkok, petang ini untuk Separuh Akhir 2, Selasa ini.#FAM #HarimauMalaya #AFFMitsubishiElectricCup2022 https://t.co/cOsCmBjTbF

Tip 3: Thailand to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Malaysia to score - Yes

Poll : 0 votes