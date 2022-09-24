Thailand vs Trinidad and Tobago Prediction and Betting Tips | September 25, 2022

Thailand and Trinidad and Tobago will face off against each other at the 700th Anniversary Stadium in the King's Cup on Sunday (September 25).

The latest edition of the King's Cup kicked off in Chiang Mai, Thailand, on Thursday with the semi-finals. Hosts Thailand, Trinidad and Tobago, Tajikistan and Malaysia took part, with the last two teams progressing to the final. Thailand will now take on Trinidad and Tobago in the third-place playoff.

Thailand have won the King's Cup 15 times but have not won the competition since 2017. Changsuek were narrowly edged by Malaysia on penalties (5-3) in the semifinals. They will now eye bronze against an unfamiliar opponent.

Trinidad and Tobago are making their debut in the King's Cup. The CONCACAF representatives boast the highest Fifa ranking, 101, among the four participants: Tajikistan (109), Thailand (111) and Malaysia (148). The Soca Warriors, though, were beaten 2-1 by Tajikistan in the semis, leaving them seeking third place.

T&T are also using the King's Cup to get their preparations under way for their final two CONCACAF Nations League B games. They are already safe from relegation and are almost through to the Gold Cup Preliminary Round. Beating Thailand to bronze could be a tall order, but T&T will have a crack at it.

Thailand vs Trinidad and Tobago Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met just once, in 2018, which Thailand won by a solitary goal.

In their last seven home games, Thailand have been successful four times, losing twice and settling for a draw once.

Thailand are yet to qualify for the FIFA World Cup but have participated in the AFC Asian Cup on seven occasions, claiming bronze in 1972.

Trinidad and Tobago have qualified once for the FIFA World Cup, participating in the 2006 edition in Germany.

Thailand have won three of their last five games, losing twice, while T&T have claimed three wins, one loss and a draw.

Form Guide: Thailand – W-W-L-W-L; Trinidad and Tobago – W-W-W-L-D

Thailand vs Trinidad and Tobago Prediction

Thailand did not achieve their goal of winning the King's Cup once again. However, they will take consolation in third place at the expense of Trinidad and Tobago.

Trinidad and Tobago will focus more on improving their game rather than win any accolades at the tournament. Thailand should win this one due to their experience in the competition and home advantage.

Prediction: Thailand 2-0 Trinidad and Tobago

Thailand vs Trinidad and Tobago Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Thailand

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – No

Tip 3: Thailand to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Trinidad and Tobago to score - No

