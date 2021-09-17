"Thank god he’s not playing” - Jason Cundy reveals Manchester United fans will be relieved about Michail Antonio's absence

Manchester United will face West Ham United in the Premier League this weekend, with the Hammers set to be without their forward Michail Antonio. TalkSPORT host Jason Cundy believes the Red Devils will be glad they won't be facing the attacker who has been in spectacular form of late.

Maren 🇳🇴🔰 @footballqueeen Michail Antonio will miss West Ham’s next game after getting two yellow cards today.



Who’s West Ham next opponent?

…Manchester United. 🤓 Michail Antonio will miss West Ham’s next game after getting two yellow cards today.



Who’s West Ham next opponent?

…Manchester United. 🤓

Manchester United have a vital clash with West Ham United on Sunday

Following the Hammers' 2-0 victory over Dinamo Zagreb in the Europa League on Thursday, Cundy said:

“West Ham were brilliant. I’m a Chelsea fan and you’re a Spurs fan, let’s show some respect. I really enjoy watching West Ham play. Under David Moyes over the last 18 months, I’ve really enjoyed West Ham play."

“They are a good team, well organized, but Antonio will be a huge miss against Manchester United over the weekend after that red card. I’d love to know what West Ham fans think about the fact they didn’t go out in the transfer market and get a replacement for [Sebastian] Haller, who scored a hat-trick yesterday for Ajax," he added.

“That must be a fear of theirs now he is not going to play against Manchester United at the weekend. If you’re a Manchester United fan you will be thinking ‘thank god he’s not playing’,” said Cundy.

Manchester United will travel to West Ham on Sunday for their fifth Premier League game of the season. Michail Antonio won't be available for the hosts due to suspension. He picked up two yellow cards in the Hammers' recent league game versus Southampton.

Manchester United will look to keep their spot at the top of the table with a victory against West Ham

How Manchester United and West Ham have fared in the Premier League so far?

Also Read

Manchester United and West Ham have both made remarkable starts to the new Premier League season. The Red Devils are currently ranked first in the table, having recorded three victories and one draw from their four matches so far.

West Ham, on the other hand, occupy fifth spot with eight points from four games. However, only two points separate them from the top of the table. The Hammers have the chance to become table toppers if they beat Manchester United on Sunday, provided the likes of Chelsea, Everton and Liverpool drop points.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has picked out the 5 best transfers of the summer - Read now!

Edited by Parimal Dagdee