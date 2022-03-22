“That was my dream” – 2018 World Cup winner reveals he was close to joining Arsenal in the past

France international Blaise Matuidi has revealed that he was very close to signing a contract with Premier League club, Arsenal. The 2018 World Cup winner with France also said that it was his 'dream' to play for Arsenal but the move never materialized.

The 34-year-old France international played for clubs in Italy and France before joining MLS side Inter Miami. Matuidi spent six years playing for French club Paris Saint-Germain before joining Italian side Juventus in 2017. It was in 2020 that the French midfielder decided to leave Juventus and join MLS side Inter Miami. He also revealed that 'David Beckham was a big part of why I moved to MLS.'

The Guardian @guardian Blaise Matuidi: ‘David Beckham was a big part of why I moved to MLS’ theguardian.com/football/2022/… Blaise Matuidi: ‘David Beckham was a big part of why I moved to MLS’ theguardian.com/football/2022/…

Matuidi spoke about various facets of his professional footballing career in an interview with The Guardian. In the interview, Matuidi revealed his ambition to play for his dream club Arsenal. He said:

“In the past I was close to moving to the Premier League, to Arsenal, that was my dream. I played in Italy and France, and a lot of people were saying: ‘How you play, you need to move to the Premier League.’ Unfortunately, I didn’t, so you never know.”

The France international also revealed that former England superstar Beckham was one of the reasons he went on to play in Major League Soccer. He said:

“I played with David in the past at Paris Saint-Germain, not for too long but it was a good time. I was happy because he had had this experience and he helped Paris Saint-Germain a lot. When I heard Inter Miami was interested in signing me, David was a big part of my thinking, so I was happy to join his team because he is an example with his experience, what he did in his great career and now as an owner for me is something special.''

Arsenal's Bukayo Saka and Ben White called up for England's international friendly matches

Arenal players Bukayo Saka and Ben White have joined the England national team for their friendly matches against Switzerland and Ivory coast. The Three Lions will face Switzerland at home on March 26th and Ivory Coast on March 30th.

Most Arsenal players have been called upon by their respective national teams for international friendlies including Cedric, who will play for Portugal's in the World Cup playoffs. Mikel Arteta would like his squad back at full strength after the international break as he pushes hard to seal the fourth spot in the EPL table.

Edited by S Chowdhury