"He wants to be in that City team" - Gabby Agbonlahor says Cristiano Ronaldo must be frustrated at Manchester United 

Former Aston Villa striker Gabby Agbonlahor believes Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo will be incredibly 'frustrated' after the Red Devils' 2-0 defeat to Manchester City in the Premier League on Saturday.

Manchester United were utterly dominated by the reigning champions at Old Trafford. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side managed just one shot on target throughout the game, failing to create any clear-cut goal-scoring opportunities.

Gabby Agbonlahor labeled Manchester United's performance against City as 'embarassing' and believes Cristiano Ronaldo would rather be playing for Pep Guardiola's side.

"I just think Ronaldo is doing what he has been brought to do, score goals. You could see his frustration today. There was one clip where he booted the ball away, he keeps making fouls and getting yellow cards, it's not like Ronaldo, he's frustrated," Agbonlahor told TalkSPORT.

"He wants to be in that City team with De Bruyne putting crosses in, he's getting Wan-Bissaka, who keeps hitting the first man with every single cross. He must be so frustrated in that team."

Cristiano Ronaldo was linked with a move to Manchester City during the closing stages of the summer transfer window. However, Manchester United signed the five-time Ballon d'Or winner at the eleventh hour.

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored nine goals in twelve appearances for Manchester United since joining the club from Juventus this summer. The Portuguese star has scored several game-winning goals for Solskjaer's side.

Manchester United have, however, suffered a massive slump in form which has seen them lose three of their last five games in the Premier League. Solskjaer has been unable to turn things around at Old Trafford, which has led many fans and pundits to believe his time with the club could be coming to an end.

talkSPORT @talkSPORT



❌ “You can no longer call that game a Derby. They didn’t put a tackle in!”



“Manchester will be blue for a long time.”



Gabby Agbonlahor explains why he was so embarrassed watching 😳 “I was in shock. That was embarrassing for Manchester United.”❌ “You can no longer call that game a Derby. They didn’t put a tackle in!”“Manchester will be blue for a long time.”Gabby Agbonlahor explains why he was so embarrassed watching #MUFC yesterday 😳 “I was in shock. That was embarrassing for Manchester United.”❌ “You can no longer call that game a Derby. They didn’t put a tackle in!”“Manchester will be blue for a long time.”Gabby Agbonlahor explains why he was so embarrassed watching #MUFC yesterday https://t.co/nAdasYhiir

Manchester United could target Zidane as a replacement for Solskjaer

Manchester United v Manchester City - Premier League

Antonio Conte was heavily tipped to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Manchester United after the 20-time Premier League champions' 5-0 loss to Liverpool.

Tottenham parted ways with Nuno Espirito Santo after their 3-0 loss to Manchester United and wasted no time in hiring former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte. The Italian's move to Tottenham has left Manchester United fans wondering who the club could target as a replacement for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

talkSPORT @talkSPORT



🔴 "Manchester United need to bite the bullet now!"



🇮🇹 "Bring in Conte!"



Gabby Agbonlahor says ❌ "I just don't think Ole is the man. Give him a job in the board somewhere."🔴 "Manchester United need to bite the bullet now!"🇮🇹 "Bring in Conte!"Gabby Agbonlahor says #MUFC should replace Solskjaer with Antonio Conte. Thoughts? 🤔 ❌ "I just don't think Ole is the man. Give him a job in the board somewhere."🔴 "Manchester United need to bite the bullet now!" 🇮🇹 "Bring in Conte!" Gabby Agbonlahor says #MUFC should replace Solskjaer with Antonio Conte. Thoughts? 🤔 https://t.co/fJpgJEelAi

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Reports have suggested former Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane is a potential candidate for the job. The Frenchman has won multiple Champions League and La Liga titles with Real Madrid. His experience of working with Cristiano Ronaldo and Raphael Varane could also play a pivotal role in the Frenchman getting the United job.

Edited by Prem Deshpande