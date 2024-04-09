"That is a great thing to say when your team has just lost" - When Lionel Messi was left surprised by Arsenal man's comments in 2010

In 2010, Lionel Messi's performance in a 2010 UEFA Champions League quarterfinal at the Camp Nou against Arsenal astounded everyone. However, the legendary Argentine playmaker was shocked by an unnamed Gunners player after the game.

Even though Arsenal lost, a player came up to Messi after the game to give him praise and pay homage. At the time, the then-22-year-old revealed to the press (via Daily Mail):

"One of the Arsenal players came up to me afterwards and said it had been an honour to be on the same pitch as me.

"I thought, 'My God, that is a great thing to say when your team has just lost'. I will always remember that. English clubs are physical and tough, and they play strong for the whole game. But afterwards, they shake hands, and they are fair."

Barcelona beat Arsenal 4-1, thanks to Lionel Messi's four spectacular goals. Nicklas Bendtner gave the Gunners an early lead, but the Argentine playmaker's magic - scoring thrice in first half and an incredible solo in the second - floored the Gunners.

Messi ended as the leading scorer in the Champions League that season with eight goals, but Barca were ousted by eventual winners Inter Milan in the semifinals.

Lionel Messi comes back from injury to score for Inter Miami

After missing four games due to a hamstring injury, Lionel Messi made an impressive comeback. Coming on in the second half, the legendary playmaker turned the tide for Inter Miami, who were 1-0 behind after a Rafael Navarro penalty.

Speaking about Messi's return from injury, Miami boss Gerardo Martino said (via BBC):

"What Leo did is the usual for him, what he provokes in our team, in his team-mates, in the people.

"The most important thing is that he felt comfortable, he felt good. He felt loose. This will help him to be more confident, especially with regard to the injury, for the second leg in Monterrey."

Messi scored the equaliser with a left-footed shot and helped in the build-up to Leonardo Afonso's goal. However, Inter Miami could not hold onto their lead for long, as Cole Bassett bagged an 88th-minute equaliser for the Rapids to force a share of the spoils.

