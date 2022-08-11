“That is why I would not sign De Jong” – William Gallas highlights reason why Chelsea must not sign Barcelona star

Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong has been linked with a move to Chelsea over the last couple of days amid uncertainties surrounding his future at Camp Nou.

Former Arsenal defender William Gallas has revealed why the Premier League giants should refrain from signing the Dutchman.

Frenkie de Jong is currently at loggerheads with the Barcelona board. According to Spanish publication Sport, the Catalan giants are concerened with the midfielder's gargantuan wages and have told him that he has to trim down his wages or leave the club this summer.

The player, however, is reluctant to agree to a wage cut but still prioritizes staying put at the club. As it stands, the Blaugrana are running out of time to register their new signings ahead of the Liga campaign, which kicks off this weekend and have grown desperate to find a solution.

Chelsea could take advantage of the situation to lure the Dutchman to Stamford Bridge this summer. That would be good revenge for the Blues, who lost two of their main transfer targets, Raphinha and Jules Kounde, to the Spanish giants this summer.

Williams Gallas, however, has urged the Londoners not to sign the midfielder, as they already have players of a similar profile in their ranks.

Instead, the former Arsenal defender has advised the Blues to consider signing players like Rodri and Casemiro who are physically strong and do a great job in shielding the defense.

"De Jong is a great player," the Frenchman said during an interview with Genting Casino. "He is still young but he is so experienced in the way he plays. I don’t think Chelsea have to go for someone of that profile though. Chelsea already have players like him.

The Sun Football ⚽ @TheSunFootball Chelsea have reportedly WON the race to sign Frenkie De Jong and are close to agreeing a £67.6m fee with Barcelona Chelsea have reportedly WON the race to sign Frenkie De Jong and are close to agreeing a £67.6m fee with Barcelona https://t.co/PELxRFp6OL

"They should go for someone like Casemiro or Rodri instead. They are strong guys who stay in front of their defenders. They have good impacts physically as well. That is why I would not sign De Jong, because they already have players who are a little bit similar."

The Dutchman reportedly wants to continue at Camp Nou

What's next for Chelsea, Barcelona and Frenkie de Jong?

It's still unknown what Frenkie de Jong's fate will be with Barcelona trying to get all their new signings registered before La Liga resumes this weekend. If they manage to resolve the situation amicably, we could see the midfielder in action against Real Valladolid on Saturday.

Chelsea, meanwhile, will be looking to continue their promising start to the season when they lock horns with Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League this Sunday. The Blues managed to beat Everton 1-0 in their opening fixture but will need to do play better if they want to get a good result against Spurs.

