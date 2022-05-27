“That has to be Madrid’s plan” – Michael Owen highlights how Liverpool could be exploited in the Champions League final

Former Ballon d'Or winner Michael Owen has explained how Real Madrid will have an advantage over Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League final on Saturday, May 28. Owen believes the Spanish giants will look to exploit the defensive gaps of Liverpool during the counter-attack.

The 13-time champions have had a miraculous journey to the finals, scoring late winners against several European heavyweights. Liverpool are also riding on their glorious journey under Jurgen Klopp, having already won two English domestic titles this season.

The Reds missed out on the Premier League title against Manchester City by just one point. They will now look to lift the Champions League trophy and complete a treble this season.

In an exclusive interview with Goal, the former Ballon d'Or winner shared his views on the much anticipated Champions League final on Sunday. Owen expressed his views on Real Madrid's approach to the game. He said:

"Every single team that goes up against Pool looks at the same thing: their high-risk, high-reward high line."

"Vinicius Junior is quick, so Real will try to counterattack. They're going to try to exploit the space in behind Trent when he goes forward. That has to be Madrid's plan."

"That's exactly it!" Owen says, laughing. "Madrid will try to capitalise on what they perceive as a weak link in Liverpool's tactics, but few teams actually manage to pull it off."

However, Owen has predicted that the Reds will be too good for Real Madrid and the scoreline will stand at 3-1 in favor of the Premier League giants.

Mesut Ozil supports his former club Real Madrid against Liverpool for winning the Champions League

Former Real Madrid midfielder Mesut Ozil has expressed his support for Los Blancos in the Champions League final on Sunday. The 33-year-old attacking midfielder said that both European giants have had strong seasons but expressed a soft corner for his former club in the battle.

As seen in a report by the Bahrain News Agency, he said:

"Both are playing an amazing season, but of course, my heart and my support is for Real Madrid."

Ozil spent three years playing for Los Blancos and his love for the Spanish club has not changed over the years. He made 159 appearances across competitions for the club scoring 27 goals and giving 80 assists, and winning the 2011-12 La Liga title with them.

