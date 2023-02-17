“That was really hilarious” – John Obi Mikel reveals how Chelsea stars reacted to John Terry’s kit stunt after 2012 Champions League win

John Obi Mikel has revealed that Chelsea players were stunned to see John Terry in a full kit after they won the UEFA Champions League in 2012. He added that they laughed at the club captain as soon as they saw him on the pitch.

Terry was suspended for the UEFA Champions League final against Bayern Munich but made it to the celebration in full kit. Fans haven't forgotten about it and have ridiculed the Chelsea captain for his surprise move.

Speaking to Dubai Eye, former midfielder Mikel claimed that the players had no idea about Terry coming out in a full kit. When quizzed about the celebrations, the Nigerian said:

"We were like, 'what are you doing on the pitch?' [before bursting into laughter] He had the full kit, shin pads, everything on."

He added:

"Terry was like, 'You know me, I wouldn't miss it for anything. I was with you guys the whole 120 minutes, kicking every ball, jumping and screaming'. And I thought, yeah, I understand that."

Chelsea legend John Terry on his full kit celebration

John Terry broke his silence on the full kit show while talking to SoccerAM. The Chelsea legend claimed that he was surprised to see people making fun of the situation. He revealed that it was not just him who had changed ahead of the celebration.

Terry said:

"I don't know why people got so carried away with it. There were four or five other players in the same situation, it wasn't just me!"

Apart from Terry, Branislav Ivanović, Raul Meireles, and Ramires were also suspended for the final but were involved in the celebrations.

However, the legendary defender stood out as he lifted the trophy first with Frank Lampard.

Terry revealed that the idea was from UEFA and added:

"But because people don't like me as much I got a bit more stick. It actually came from UEFA. In previous years they'd had players in suits but this time, they wanted everyone in a kit. Not too many people know that. But no doubt about it, I was on early doors with my kit."

Chelsea went on to win the UEFA Champions League once more when Thomas Tuchel led his side to glory within months after taking over from Lampard in January 2021.

