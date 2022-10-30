"That’s actually not my main worry" - Jurgen Klopp comments on his main concern with Liverpool

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has shared his concerns regarding the Reds potentially missing out on a Champions League spot for next season. Klopp's comments came after their shock home defeat to Leeds United.

The Merseyside giants have endured a terrible Premier League campaign so far and Jesse Marsch's side added to their woes.

A poor pass from Joe Gomez trying to find his goalkeeper Alisson Becker found Leeds attacker Rodrigo Moreno instead who gave the visitors the lead in the fourth minute at Anfield.

Mohamed Salah equalized ten minutes later but it was Crysencio Summerville's 89th-minute striker that sealed all three points for the Whites.

This was the Jurgen Klopp-managed side's first Premier League home loss in 30 matches since being beaten 1-0 by Fulham in March 2021.

Following the game, Klopp shared his concerns about Liverpool potentially missing out on a top four place if they do not improve.

The Reds have won just four out of their 12 Premier League games this campaign, losing four and drawing four.

Liverpool are ninth in the table with just 16 points and trail fourth-placed Newcastle United by eight points albeit with a game in hand.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Liverpool are closer to the relegation zone than the top four Liverpool are closer to the relegation zone than the top four 💀 https://t.co/Qu4q8QQ85f

In his post-match press conference, Klopp said, as quoted by The Liverpool Echo:

"Yes. That’s actually not my main worry at the moment as I have a lot of other worries. But, of course, I’m not that dumb that I don’t know about distances and who is up there."

The German has urged his team to find some consistency if they have to qualify for the Champions League. He added:

“You cannot qualify for the Champions League if you play as inconsistent as we do at the moment. We have to fix that. Then we will see where we end up.

“We all know that a lot of things are possible, but for that we have to win football games which we haven’t done that often.”

Liverpool fear missing out on key midfield target

Liverpool reportedly fear that they could miss out on their primary target Jude Bellingham, who has also attracted interest from Chelsea and Real Madrid.

Jurgen Klopp's side are believed to be aware of the fact that his price could soar after an impressive World Cup campaign.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Liverpool lose to 20th place Nottingham Forest and 18th place Leeds United in back-to-back PL games Liverpool lose to 20th place Nottingham Forest and 18th place Leeds United in back-to-back PL games 😳 https://t.co/KYvLaHtsQS

The midfielder produced yet another wonderful display on Saturday as he scored the winner for his side in their 2-1 Bundesliga win against Eintracht Frankfurt.

The 19-year-old has thoroughly impressed this campaign, having scored nine goals and provided two assists in 19 games across all competitions.

