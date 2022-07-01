“That’s the big question for him” – Shay Given raises concern over Kalvin Phillips’ imminent transfer to Manchester City

Former Manchester City keeper Shay Given has expressed concern over Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips’ potential transfer to the Etihad Stadium. The former City custodian hinted that Phillips' decision to join City in a World Cup year could have a negative impact on his place in the Three Lions team.

As per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Manchester City have agreed to sign Leeds United defensive midfielder Kalvin Phillips for a £42m guaranteed fee plus add-ons. The medical has been scheduled, meaning the official announcement could arrive sooner after.

...and Marc Cucurella remains next top target. Manchester City have all paperworks ready for Kalvin Phillips deal with Leeds, medical already scheduled in order to announce the new signing soon. Also Stefan Ortega will be City player once Steffen joins Boro on loan....and Marc Cucurella remains next top target. Manchester City have all paperworks ready for Kalvin Phillips deal with Leeds, medical already scheduled in order to announce the new signing soon. Also Stefan Ortega will be City player once Steffen joins Boro on loan. 🔵✅ #MCFC ...and Marc Cucurella remains next top target. https://t.co/qlg9kB7xlx

Speaking to talkSPORT (via Leeds-Live), former Newcastle United goalkeeper Shay Given shared his thoughts about the potential transfer. He backed Phillips to be succeed at City but also spoke of a certain downside to the move. Given thinks a lack of game time could hurt the midfieler's chances of representing England at the Qatar World Cup later this year. He said:

“He's a top class player. The only decision he would have to make is in a World Cup year, is he going to go to City and start every single game because he was starting for England. So if he's a bit part player at City, will that cause trouble for his England international career, especially this year with the World Cup coming in December.”

The former Republic of Ireland shot-stopper added:

“That's the big question for him. But as a player, he's a brilliant player. Obviously Fernandinho's left the football club now so there is a space there and we talk about the amount of games these top players have to play - you know you can't ask Rodri to play every single game. You know it's Champions League, Premier League and of course internationals as well. I think he'll be a great signing.”

Phillips has been brilliant for England under Gareth Southgate. He has played 23 times for the Three Lions 23. The hardworking midfielder has appeared in 234 games across competitions for Leeds United. He has scored 14 goals and registered 13 assists for the Peacocks.

Kalvin Phillips could have a tough time displacing Rodri at Manchester City

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City are a well-oiled machine, particularly in midfield. They have world-class players spread across the pitch and have brilliant footballers warming the bench as well. Kalvin Phillips could directly replace club legend Fernandinho, who left after the expiration of his contract last month. It will be Phillips' job to try to give first-choice CDM Rodri a run for his money in the side.

Rodri joined the club in 2019 and has established himself as an undroppable player under Guardiola since. He is an intelligent passer, has the ability to deliver defense-piercing long balls, and knows how to dictate the tempo when in possession. He is also brilliant at breaking up attacks by making tactical fouls if needed.

Ekrem KONUR @Ekremkonur Manchester City are about to extend the contract of Spanish star Rodri until 2027. #MCFC Manchester City are about to extend the contract of Spanish star Rodri until 2027. 🚨 Manchester City are about to extend the contract of Spanish star Rodri until 2027. 🇪🇸#MCFC https://t.co/7D5XBhPn1d

Phillips is also a technically astute midfielder, but his style of play is considerably more chaotic than that of Rodri. If the signing goes through, it would be interesting to see how he fares in Guardiola’s clinical system.

