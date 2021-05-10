"That's enough fatty!" - Gerard Pique clashes with Luis Suarez during Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid

Luis Suarez returned to Barcelona for the first time since his departure to rivals Atletico Madrid last summer. Barcelona and Atletico Madrid faced off against each other in a title-deciding clash which ended in an anticlimactic 0-0 draw at the Nou Camp.

However, the game had a few talking points, none more so than Luis Suarez's Nou Camp return for the first time this season.

Barcelona players unhappy with Luis Suarez's behaviour on the field

Luis Suarez is one of the most lethal centre-forwards of his generation. However, the Uruguayan also has a reputation for simulation and diving right from his time while playing for Ajax in the Eredivise.

During the game against Barcelona the previous Saturday, Luis Suarez was marked by Gerard Pique and the duo had a tussle throughout the course of the match. However, the major talking point came in the first half when Suarez went down pretty easily inside the penalty box.

Gerard Pique wasn't too impressed by Suarez's antics and was heard shouting at his former Barcelona teammate. The microphones on the pitch picked up Pique saying:

"That’s enough, fatty. You can’t be serious. That’s enough!”

Reports suggest that during his time at Barcelona, Luis Suarez's nickname in the dressing room was "fatty."

Luis Suarez did not have a great return at Nou Camp on Saturday. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Luis Suarez went down with the slightest of contact from Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen. The German goalkeeper, too, wasn't impressed by Suarez's simulation and was caught saying:

“Hey, Luis! Not like that!"

Luckily for Barcelona, referee Mateu Lahoz did not award a penalty to Atletico Madrid but neither did he book Suarez for his antics. This meant that Luis Suarez failed to cap off his return to Barcelona with a goal. The highly anticipated game ended in a 0-0 draw.

After a dramatic dive by Luis Suarez, cameras picked up the brutal exchange between him and Gerard Pique... 😳



Pique's insult was ruthless. It got personal very quickly between the former teammates 😅 https://t.co/eK7igMDuHa — SPORTbible (@sportbible) May 9, 2021

The weekend saw Atletico Madrid play Barcelona while Real Madrid hosted fourth-placed Sevilla. Real Madrid needed a late and lucky Eden Hazard goal to salvage a point against Julen Lopetegui's Sevilla.

The draw at the Nou Camp was probably a better result for Atletico Madrid than Barcelona. With both teams sharing points, Atletico Madrid remain 2 points ahead of El Clasico rivals Barcelona and Real Madrid with 3 games remaining.

Atletico Madrid have got one hand on the La Liga trophy and it is their title to lose now.