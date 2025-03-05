"That's going to start a load of hate" - When Chelsea legend Frank Lampard picked between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Chelsea legend Frank Lampard once changed his stance in the 'Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo' debate. The two footballing powerhouses have divided opinion in the footballing world for almost two decades now, and Lampard initially appeared to side with the Argentine icon.

Speaking in 2010, as cited by SPORTbible, the Englishman insisted that La Pulga is ahead of Ronaldo based on pure natural talent.

"I'm gonna go Messi on this on pure, natural talent. But what Ronaldo has done has been absolutely incredible," Lampard said.

However, a year later, Lampard switched sides on The Overlap podcast after watching a debate between Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher. Neville had labeled Cristiano Ronaldo as the greatest ever.

Lampard acknowledged his previous admiration for Lionel Messi but outlined why the Portuguese legend was better than his bitter rival.

"You know what, I've always been a Messi man… and then I watched your debate with Jamie Carragher recently. I actually think for Ronaldo's output and actual numbers, and goals in big finals and semi-finals like we've seen, I think I maybe give him the edge. That's going to start a load of hate, now!" Lampard said.

Speaking to TNT Sports Mexico in 2024, the Englishman retained his opinion but added that he respected both superstars.

"Messi, for me, individually for talent, is the greatest ever probably, in my opinion. But with Cristiano, what he did in terms of what he made himself and the numbers, output, goals, and dedication — even now to this day — means that they’re just there together,” Lampard said.

He continued:

“I have to respect them both in the same way. I don’t think it’s fair to try and put one above the other. I think they’ve been the most amazing players, and I’m honored that I could play against them."

Lionel Messi currently plies his trade with Inter Miami while Cristiano Ronaldo represents Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr.

How many goals have Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi scored this season?

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have aged like fine wine, and continue to redefine excellence in football. The Argentine superstar has started the new MLS season with a bang, registering two goals and two assists from three games across competitions for Inter Miami.

Ronaldo has been equally decisive for Al-Nassr this season. The Portuguese icon has registered 25 goals and four assists from 30 games across competitions.

