“That’s just not a very good signal to be sending out” – Craig Burley slams Tuchel for lack of ‘fighting spirit’ displayed after Chelsea’s loss to Real Madrid

Craig Burley has slammed Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel for his lack of 'fighting spirit' in the loss against Real Madrid in the Champions League quarterfinals.

The defending champions were outplayed and dominated for the entirety of the game by the 13-time Champions in the 3-1 win at Stamford Bridge. Los Blancos striker Karim Benzema scored his second hat-trick of the UCL season to help the Spanish giants gain the upper hand in the two-legged tie.

In the post-match press conference, Thomas Tuchel claimed that the tie seemed to be over and that his team might bow out of the Champions League. However, Craig Burley has slammed the German manager for having made that comment despite the second leg being left to be played.

The football pundit has questioned Tuchel for his defeatist comments, saying that Tuchel's words will have a negative impact in the dressing room. He said:

“That’s just not a very good signal to be sending out after a poor performance and after being outplayed. They’ve thrown the towel in the Premier League title race, pretty much.''

Speaking to ESPN FC after the match on Wednesday, Burley said:

''The good news for Chelsea fans is that their manager has chucked the towel in, so he’s sat in the corner of the ring blubbering to himself. It’s not exactly the message that you want and there’ll be people out there who’ll think this is tactics, psychology… I don’t think it’s completely dead and buried.''

Burley believes Chelsea still have a foot in the game as the away-goal rule stands canceled. He also warned that Tuchel has to make his players believe in a potential comeback. He added:

“I think it’s unlikely, but I don’t think it’s impossible. Bearing in mind there’s no away goals rule anymore, those three goals are not worth as much as they were. I don’t think you should be sitting there as a manager in a press conference with a two-goal deficit saying, ‘is there a chance in the second leg? No’.''

Chelsea new owner uncertainty and team's depleting performances might force Thomas Tuchel to move out

Uncertainties surrounding Chelsea's new owners and the continued downfall in the team's performances might force Tuchel to move out. Thomas Tuchel arrived at Stamford Bridge after getting sacked by PSG despite winning the Ligue 1 title the same year.

In an interview with The Sun, Glenn Hoddle said that Chelsea would be mad to let Thomas Tuchel leave.

The German manager has had a brilliant season with the Blues as he led the club to their second Champions League title in 2021.

However, with the announcement of Roman Abramovich leaving as Chelsea owner, things have taken a sharp turn. Uncertainties have grown around the manager and the players about the new owners. All of this, if not resolved soon, might force Thomas Tuchel to move out.

