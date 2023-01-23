"That's the league won" - Twitter explodes as Arsenal send massive Premier League title statement with thrilling 3-2 win against Manchester United

Eddie Nketiah scored a brace to guide Arsenal to a 3-2 win over Manchester United in a high-energy match in the Premier League on Sunday, January 22.

The game started at a very fast pace, with both sides intent on securing the first goal of the evening at the Emirates Stadium. Early on, just three minutes in, it was Thomas Partey who took the first crack at goal, lashing his left-footed effort just wide. Gabriel Martinelli also had a big chance at goal, but the forward's shot was blocked by United left-back Luke Shaw.

Arsenal may have been the stronger side in the first 10 minutes, but Manchester United opened the scoring to the shock of the onlooking Gooners. Bruno Fernandes fed the ball to Marcus Rashford and the in-form England international continued his impressive goalscoring streak. He drove past his marker before releasing a powerful strike into the bottom corner from 25 yards.

The Gunners reacted almost immediately, with Nketiah snatching a shot at goal, but the young forward saw it deflected by a defender. However, just seven minutes after Rashford's stunning goal, Nketiah added his name to the scoresheet.

He threw the Emirates Stadium into jubilation with his accurate header. Granit Xhaka's pin-point cross reached the striker, who put it into the far post to level the score.

Both sides couldn't add another goal to the scoresheet ahead of the half-time whistle, with their fans having to make do with the level scoreline. However, the goalscoring was not yet at its end, as a thrilling second half was set to follow.

Manchester United and Arsenal score again in the second half

The first half started at a break-neck pace, and the players had no intentions of slowing down in the second half. The Gunners struck the mark again, and this time it was Bukayo Saka who put them ahead in the 53rd minute.

A simple pass from Takehiro Tomiyasu was all that was required, as Saka provided the moment of magic to score his effort. The England international drove inwards from the right flank and curled an absolute beauty into the bottom-left corner, beating David de Gea.

Manchester United were on the back foot but did not back down in their pursuit of the equalizer. Eventually, just on the cusp of half-time, the Red Devils found their mark. Lisandro Martinez scored his first-ever goal in the Premier League with a brilliantly chipped header after Aaron Ramsdale failed to clear a corner.

While it all seemed like the game would end in a draw, Nketiah provided the final touch of class to secure all three points for Arsenal. The forward's goal required a VAR check for offside, but it was given, putting the Gunners at the top of the league with a five-point gap over Manchester City.

Here is how Twitter reacted to Arsenal's stunning win over Manchester United:

Anfield Fix 🇵🇸 @AnfieIdFix That’s the league won for Arsenal. That’s the league won for Arsenal.

sharky @ohnosharky YOUR DEFENCE IS IN TROUBLEEEE NKETIAH IN THE ROOOM! YOUR DEFENCE IS IN TROUBLEEEE NKETIAH IN THE ROOOM!

sabah @Sabah07 Arsenal deserve to win the league Arsenal deserve to win the league

Gunners @Gunnersc0m Saka, Zinchenko, Nketiah and Odegaard were all outstanding today Saka, Zinchenko, Nketiah and Odegaard were all outstanding today

AI @nonewthing AI @nonewthing People really don't get how good Eddie Nketiah is.



You have to understand it. Physically, he is one of the best in the game.



On the same list as your Osimhens, Inaki Williams, Aubas and Vardys. That alone gives him an UNBELIEVABLE platform as a striker.



(An All-timer thread) People really don't get how good Eddie Nketiah is.You have to understand it. Physically, he is one of the best in the game.On the same list as your Osimhens, Inaki Williams, Aubas and Vardys. That alone gives him an UNBELIEVABLE platform as a striker.(An All-timer thread) https://t.co/pj32Gs4ZpH Eddie Nketiah. Spirit. Soul. And body. twitter.com/nonewthing/sta… Eddie Nketiah. Spirit. Soul. And body. twitter.com/nonewthing/sta…

Specs Gonzalez MBE @specsgonzalez Nketiah is the new Henry Nketiah is the new Henry

Manny @Manny_Official Nketiah turning up boy Nketiah turning up boy

olu @skengteta United are more of a test of than they’ve been for years but Eddie Nketiah, Boy to MAN United are more of a test of than they’ve been for years but Eddie Nketiah, Boy to MAN

Al Foran @ImpressionistAL A great game between two clubs who have both got their mojo back, Arsenal probably more so, fair play to them, They're a seriously strong unit under Arteta, we move on to the next game, a tough oul week with the swing of results but that's football for you. A great game between two clubs who have both got their mojo back, Arsenal probably more so, fair play to them, They're a seriously strong unit under Arteta, we move on to the next game, a tough oul week with the swing of results but that's football for you.

ganesh🇦🇷 @breathMessi21 What a game of football, master class from Arteta and Ten Hag. What a game of football, master class from Arteta and Ten Hag.

Adam Rae Voge @adamvoge Trossard showed exactly why Arteta and Edu brought him in. The composure down the homestretch was top Trossard showed exactly why Arteta and Edu brought him in. The composure down the homestretch was top

Raf @CFCRaf2 Bro mentored Arteta and handed them 2 key players to win the league with what an idiot Bro mentored Arteta and handed them 2 key players to win the league with what an idiot

POOJA!!! @PoojaMedia Trossard was very key in that Arsenal's 3rd goal against Man Utd.



Another masterclass by Arteta. Trossard was very key in that Arsenal's 3rd goal against Man Utd. Another masterclass by Arteta.

Don @Opresii Arteta is building something extraordinary Arteta is building something extraordinary

Duncan Alexander @oilysailor Erling Haaland & Marcus Rashford are the only players to score more PL goals than Eddie Nketiah since the restart Erling Haaland & Marcus Rashford are the only players to score more PL goals than Eddie Nketiah since the restart

ًEl. @UtdEIIis Should’ve had 2 penalties.

Nketiah was offside.

Ødegaard obstruction in a dangerous area where we could’ve scored.

Ramsdale or Tomiaysu should’ve been given a red card for fouling Rashford.

Partey is on the fiend and not in jail.



We’ve just witnessed corruption at its finest. Should’ve had 2 penalties. Nketiah was offside. Ødegaard obstruction in a dangerous area where we could’ve scored. Ramsdale or Tomiaysu should’ve been given a red card for fouling Rashford.Partey is on the fiend and not in jail.We’ve just witnessed corruption at its finest.

JM™️ @JM10ii Players holding United back from being serious:



- Bruno Fernandes

- Wan Bissaka

- Rashford as a starter

- Antony

- Mctominay Players holding United back from being serious:- Bruno Fernandes- Wan Bissaka- Rashford as a starter- Antony- Mctominay

TS🍇🇧🇷 @TrujistaSancho @Z_MUFC1 Saka is better than Rashford but I get why you’d think otherwise Rashford has something special about him @Z_MUFC1 Saka is better than Rashford but I get why you’d think otherwise Rashford has something special about him

Trey @UTDTrey Ten Hag is overachieving btw, we never meant to be in the title conversation, fucking give this man some signings you clowns @ManUtd Ten Hag is overachieving btw, we never meant to be in the title conversation, fucking give this man some signings you clowns @ManUtd

pure CR7𓃵 @EnglishAccent2



Stupid clown coach Ten hag ball is really amazing..Manchester united is really gonna win the premier leagueStupid clown coach Ten hag ball is really amazing..Manchester united is really gonna win the premier league 😭😭Stupid clown coach https://t.co/peDdCPcYKr

Steve Arnott @LaPiochey This game is on Ten Hag. Shit in game management This game is on Ten Hag. Shit in game management

Stuie Hunter @Stuie93



The hunt for champions league is still firmly on, and we might win a cup, so I won't get too pissed off, just really frustrating. @UnitedStandMUFC Ten Hag managed the game very poorly, really bad substitutions, but we also have f all option off the bench to change games like this.The hunt for champions league is still firmly on, and we might win a cup, so I won't get too pissed off, just really frustrating. @UnitedStandMUFC Ten Hag managed the game very poorly, really bad substitutions, but we also have f all option off the bench to change games like this.The hunt for champions league is still firmly on, and we might win a cup, so I won't get too pissed off, just really frustrating.

Manchester United, meanwhile, are fourth in the table, 11 points behind Arsenal, who have a game in hand.

