"That's the league won" - Twitter explodes as Arsenal send massive Premier League title statement with thrilling 3-2 win against Manchester United

Eddie Nketiah scored a brace to guide Arsenal to a 3-2 win over Manchester United in a high-energy match in the Premier League on Sunday, January 22.
The game started at a very fast pace, with both sides intent on securing the first goal of the evening at the Emirates Stadium. Early on, just three minutes in, it was Thomas Partey who took the first crack at goal, lashing his left-footed effort just wide. Gabriel Martinelli also had a big chance at goal, but the forward's shot was blocked by United left-back Luke Shaw.
Arsenal may have been the stronger side in the first 10 minutes, but Manchester United opened the scoring to the shock of the onlooking Gooners. Bruno Fernandes fed the ball to Marcus Rashford and the in-form England international continued his impressive goalscoring streak. He drove past his marker before releasing a powerful strike into the bottom corner from 25 yards.
The Gunners reacted almost immediately, with Nketiah snatching a shot at goal, but the young forward saw it deflected by a defender. However, just seven minutes after Rashford's stunning goal, Nketiah added his name to the scoresheet.
He threw the Emirates Stadium into jubilation with his accurate header. Granit Xhaka's pin-point cross reached the striker, who put it into the far post to level the score.
Both sides couldn't add another goal to the scoresheet ahead of the half-time whistle, with their fans having to make do with the level scoreline. However, the goalscoring was not yet at its end, as a thrilling second half was set to follow.
Manchester United and Arsenal score again in the second half
The first half started at a break-neck pace, and the players had no intentions of slowing down in the second half. The Gunners struck the mark again, and this time it was Bukayo Saka who put them ahead in the 53rd minute.
A simple pass from Takehiro Tomiyasu was all that was required, as Saka provided the moment of magic to score his effort. The England international drove inwards from the right flank and curled an absolute beauty into the bottom-left corner, beating David de Gea.
Manchester United were on the back foot but did not back down in their pursuit of the equalizer. Eventually, just on the cusp of half-time, the Red Devils found their mark. Lisandro Martinez scored his first-ever goal in the Premier League with a brilliantly chipped header after Aaron Ramsdale failed to clear a corner.
While it all seemed like the game would end in a draw, Nketiah provided the final touch of class to secure all three points for Arsenal. The forward's goal required a VAR check for offside, but it was given, putting the Gunners at the top of the league with a five-point gap over Manchester City.
Manchester United, meanwhile, are fourth in the table, 11 points behind Arsenal, who have a game in hand.
