“That’s more or less what he wants from me” - Darwin Nunez reveals advice from Klopp on how to score more goals for Liverpool 

Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez has revealed what Jurgen Klopp has told him he needs to do in order to turn his fortunes around.

The Uruguay international has endured a pretty underwhelming start to his career at Anfield, with many already deeming him a flop.

Liverpool signed Darwin Nunez from Portuguese giants Benfica in the summer for an initial £64 million plus £21 million as potential add-ons.

He has managed to find the back of the net just 10 times in 25 games across competitions out of which five have been in the Premier League.

Darwin Nunez has revealed that Jurgen Klopp has advised him to become more composed in front of goal. As quoted by The Liverpool Echo, Darwin said:

"I think he wants to see what he saw in Benfica, for example in the games I played against Liverpool [in the Champions League last season], when I performed very well."

"I don't think I'm playing well at the moment, but I always want to improve. I try to improve every day."

"Klopp knows my strength is my speed, running into space. Also, he tells me that I need to be more calm when I'm playing, and that I need to move more."

Nunez has claimed that Jurgen Klopp has advised him to be more composed and take a moment before shooting in order to improve his end product. He added:

"He tells me that I need that, and that I am a player with a lot of quality. So, that's more or less what he wants from me - and, of course, that I score goals."

"He has told me that I have to be calm in games when it comes to finishing. He wants me to take a second longer, because if I shoot with anger, or I rush it, then it will always go badly."

"He asks me to take an extra second, with calmness, and I will score."

Liverpool urged to complete 2 blockbuster midfielder signings this summer

Former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy has urged the Reds to sign Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham and West Ham United's Declan Rice in the summer.

The former England international has claimed that the Reds desperately need reinforement in the middle of the park. He told talkSPORT:

"I think it would be stupid of me to not be shocked and surprised at how far they've gone backwards, in such a short space of time. We are talking about a team that was not far off winning a quadruple last season. They don't look at it, they don't look like they've got as much legs or there’s much as much hunger."

"They're missing players, of course they are, but they had those players earlier in the season and the results were still the same. So, I think there's a rebuild needed, if you like. When I say rebuild, I mean players out the door and a few more in. The midfield area is going to need freshening up and I'd love if [the Bellingham deal were] to happen because he is exactly what they need."

Murphy has urged Liverpool to secure the signature of both Declan Rice and Jude Bellingham in the summer. He added:

"But I don't think they just need one, they probably need two. [Alex] Oxlade-Chamberlain is out of contract, I wouldn't be surprised to see [Naby] Keita go and I'm not sure [James] Milner's going to stay for another year, and if he does he won't be playing much."

"I'd go for Bellingham and Rice, I'd try and get them both. I think why not go hard or go home but on two big ones rather than four or five. Rice and Bellingham walk into that Liverpool midfield."

