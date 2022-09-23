“That’s what a lot of people missed, including the snobs that moaned about it” – Peterborough chairman backs All-Star Game idea by Chelsea owner with interesting ‘win/win’ strategy

Peterborough chairman Darragh MacAnthony has backed the idea of Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly, who proposed a Premier League All-Star game.

Boehly recently proposed a huge clash between the best players from the south and north to pit the league's best against each other.

The idea was widely panned by pundits and supporters. However, MacAnthony believes that the money raised from the game could benefit those lower in the food chain.

The outspoken chairman of League One side Peterbrough told The Hard Truth podcast (as per Absolute Chelsea):

"The talking point for me is that if it raised £200/300M, give it to the pyramid. That's what a lot of people missed, including the snobs that moaned about it. As an owner in the league [EFL], we'd all be delighted to get that from a one-off game. You've got the Premier League managers saying 'Where can we fit a game in?,' Cry me a river."

He further added that the money from an All-Star game can be used to help EFL sides like Peterborough. MacAnthony said:

"You have three squads the size of ours. You're talking about 100's of players and only 22 playing. Here's an idea, see if you can sell the game, a TV deal, put it on the table and say this is for the EFL."

He added:

"A lot of the players played in the EFL. It helps us. What they can say is if it raised £100/200M, we will put a pot together. Maybe it can only be used to improve the stadiums, to make ticket prices cheaper for fans. It's a win/win for the clubs and fans."

Chelsea owner Todd Boehly explains Premier League All-Star game idea

A Todd Boehly-led consortium bought Chelsea in May this year after Roman Abramovich sold the club. The American recently proposed a Premier League All-Star match.

Speaking at a press conference, he explained the concept (as per TalkSPORT):

“Ultimately, I hope the Premier League takes a little bit of a lesson out of the American sports teams and really start to think about why don’t we do a tournament with the bottom four teams."

He added:

“People are talking about why don’t we have more money for the pyramid? MLB did their all star game this year. They made $200m from a Monday and a Tuesday, you could do a North vs South all-star game from the Premier League to fund the pyramid very easily."

The Chelsea superemo further added:

“I never say hard no’s, I like to keep options alive but it is not something that we are talking about at all."

