“That’s what being a man means to me” - When Franck Ribery went to visit Fiorentina teammate Lorenzo Venuti’s cancer-stricken dad

Franck Ribery's amazing gesture to visit Lorenzo Venuti's deceased father has come to light.

Ribery was teammates with Venuti during his time at Serie A club Fiorentina. Venuti's father was diagnosed with cancer, and the player was left shattered by the revelation.

Venuti said that he found it tough to wrap his head around the news. However, Ribery offered him an unexpected gesture of support that won over the Italian player. Venuti revealed (via Football Tweet on X):

"In 2021, when I was at Fiorentina, my father learned that he was suffering from cancer. I went through a dark period. It was not easy to show a smile, let alone to find it inside.

"When I heard about it, my world fell apart. I was scared and in a state of confusion I asked the Fiorentina doctors for an explanation. I took them aside and explained the situation to them, looking for answers."

Venuti added:

"Franck Ribéry was in the next room and heard everything, even though I didn't know it. He saw me in the locker room, sad and sat down next to me.

"He said to me: 'Lorenzo, there is no training tomorrow. The coach leaves us free. Take me to see your father, I would like to meet him.'

Ribery added:

"I mumbled something, and my heart filled. It is a gesture which is not self-evident, which is not required, which is sincere. The next day I picked him up by car, and we drove to Incisa Valdarno where my family lives.

"That's what being a man means to me. And not because his name is Ribéry. It's a gesture done without getting anything in return, done exclusively with benevolence, secretly between him and me."

A look at Franck Ribery's legendary career

Franck Ribery is hands-down one of the greatest wingers of the modern era. He played for clubs like Olympique de Marseille, Bayern Munich, Fiorentina and more.

The Frenchman is a bonafide Bayern legend and made 425 appearances for the Bavarians, scoring 124 goals and providing 182 assists. Ribery and Arjen Robben formed a lethal partnership, affectionately known as "Robbery".

Franck Ribery also made 81 appearances for France's national team, scoring 16 goals. He hung up the boots in October 2022.