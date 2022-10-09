"That's what maybe in the last 30 or 20 minutes was not really good" - Matthijs de Ligt identifies what cost Bayern Munich during late 2-2 draw with Dortmund

Bayern Munich defender Matthijs de Ligt believes his team need to focus more on defending after the Bavarians threw away a two-goal lead in a 2-2 draw against Borussia Dortmund on Saturday (8 October).

The Bundesliga champions found themselves 2-0 up in Der Klassiker at Signul Iduna Park thanks to goals from Leon Goretzka and Leroy Sane. But a goal from wonderkid Youssoufa Moukoko halved the deficit with just 16 minutes to go as the home crowd sensed an epic comeback on the cards.

Bayern's Kingsley Coman was sent off in the 90th minute. Minutes later, Nico Schlotterbeck's inch-perfect cross found Anthony Modeste unmarked at the back post, who scored with the final touch of the game. Bayern Munich's stuttering run continued as they have now failed to win five of their previous six Bundesliga encounters.

Their inability to keep clean sheets is becoming a real problem and their summer signings are struggling to settle in. One of those arrivals in the most recent transfer window was De Ligt, who was critical of his team's defensive capabilities.

After Der Klassiker, the Dutch defender told reporters:

"I think it's important to still think defensively because we like to attack a lot, which is our biggest quality. But we also have to think about when we lose the ball. I think that's what maybe in the last 30 or 20 minutes was not really good."

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Dortmund broke their eight-game losing streak vs. Bayern in dramatic fashion Dortmund broke their eight-game losing streak vs. Bayern in dramatic fashion 🔥 https://t.co/CJPzuFa6Ok

Matthijs de Ligt confident Bayern Munich can still win Bundesliga title

Following their shaky start to the season, the Bavarians sit third in the German top-flight, a point behind Union Berlin and Freiburg, who have both played a game less.

Bayern Munich have won the past 10 Bundesliga titles, and the Dutch international is not feeling the need to panic just yet. De Ligt told reporters:

"Well, the season of course is very early, but I always have the confidence that we can win the title. But we have to look game by game, but as I say, it's really early in the season. But yeah, we have to look game after game and try to win all the games."

The centre-back also struggled to hide his disappointment at his team throwing away a two-goal lead against their great rivals:

"Obviously, disappointing when you are 2-1 in front in the last minute and they score to make it 2-2. It's obviously disappointing. Yeah, if you're 2-0 in front, we basically lose two points. It's disappointng."

Bayern & Germany @iMiaSanMia Leroy Sané has scored in three consecutive games for Bayern for the first time since joining the club [Opta] Leroy Sané has scored in three consecutive games for Bayern for the first time since joining the club [Opta] https://t.co/sGDLMgUVS4

Paul Merson predicts Arsenal vs Liverpool and other EPL GW 10 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes