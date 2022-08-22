"That’s ridiculous" - Ex-Premier League midfielder accuses Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel of making excuses after 3-0 Leeds defeat

Former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Jamie O’Hara has accused Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel of making excuses after their humiliating 3-0 defeat against Leeds United on Sunday (August 21).

talkSPORT @talkSPORT



talksport.com/football/11766… Jamie O'Hara has told Thomas Tuchel to 'get in the real world' after moaning about travel #CFC Jamie O'Hara has told Thomas Tuchel to 'get in the real world' after moaning about travel #CFC talksport.com/football/11766…

Interacting with the press after the match, Tuchel explained how several issues affected his pre-match preparations. The German manager said that his pre-match preparations were hampered due to a delay in the team bus. Despite the humbling loss, Tuchel said that his team was better on the pitch.

O'Hara denied accepting Tuchel's explanation for the loss against Leeds United at Elland Road on Sunday. He accused the club manager of making excuses to cover up the loss. He said via UK Express:

''Tuchel to come out after the game and he was making excuses, having to get a bus and saying that they were the better team and it was [Edouard] Mendy and that Leeds weren’t the better side than them, Leeds were way better than Chelsea.''

“Chelsea were not good enough. Give credit where it is due, Leeds were fantastic. Outran them in every department. So the players flew, and the coaching staff had to get the bus, oh poor them.''

The former Fulham midfielder said that Tuchel must listen to Chelsea fans who travel long distances to watch their club play week-in and week-out and stop making excuses. Labeling Tuchel's claim 'ridiculous', O'Hara asked the Blues boss to 'get into the real world' and solve out issues affecting the team's performance.

He added:

"Try listening to the fans and all the people that have got to drive up to these games and do these eight-hour shifts, and what about the Championship sides and the League One teams and non-league sides that go all over the country on buses? Having to drive their own cars and meet up halfway and then go play for 90 minutes.

"Come on, get in the real world Thomas. Stop making excuses, that’s ridiculous.”

Chelsea and Barcelona soon to reach an agreement over Aubameyang's move to Stamford Bridge

Chelsea and Barcelona are believed to be in the advanced stages of agreeing upon a transfer deal for Pierre-Emerick Aubamyeng's move to Stamford Bridge, claims Sky Sports.

Chelsea FC RSS Feeds @CFCrss SKYSPORTS Chelsea in advanced talks for Aubameyang Chelsea are in advanced talks to sign Barcelona forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. ift.tt/LheIkGW SKYSPORTS Chelsea in advanced talks for Aubameyang Chelsea are in advanced talks to sign Barcelona forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. ift.tt/LheIkGW

The Blues have struggled to score goals in the new Premier League season after losing Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner in the summer transfer window to Inter Milan and RB Leipzig, respectively. The English club have zeroed in upon the Gabonese striker for a potential deal before the transfer market closes.

Aubameyang was snapped up for free by Barcelona in January after he mutually terminated his contract with Arsenal. He has made 24 appearances across competitions, bagging 13 goals and an assist.

After weeks of intense negotiations, it seems that both the Blues and Barca are nearing an agreement for Aubameyang's move to Stamford Bridge. The deal, if and when it happens, will surely boost Tuchel's plans for the new season.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Puranjay Dixit