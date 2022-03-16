“That’s season over” – Rio Ferdinand reacts to Manchester United’s Champions League exit with damning verdict

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has reacted to his former side's loss to Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League.

The Red Devils couldn't break down Atleti's huge barrier of defense and subsequently exited the Champions League at the last-16 stage.

Ferdinand claims the season is over for Ralf Rangnick's side in a damning verdict on the result.

He told BT Sport (via Express):

"That’s season over,"

"What is there really to achieve? (They'll be) floundering behind Arsenal if they win their games in hand (in the Premier League). Tonight was a reflection of what the season has been like."

Having been touted as potential Premier League title challengers at the start of the season following the arrivals of Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane, the team have majorly faltered.

It has been a season many Red Devils fans will soon want to finish even with top four still a slight possibility, albeit Arsenal have Champions League qualification in their grasp.

Ferdinand also believes the Champions League exit also throws doubt over the appointment of a new manager with the Manchester outfit targeting PSG's Mauricio Pochettino and Ajax's Erik ten Hag.

"It’s not easy. The managers you probably want are all in jobs. But that’s part of football, you’ve got to find the right person. I don’t agree (that United will be able to get any manager they want)."

"Not at the moment, there’s so much work to be done. I understand what Man United means to us, the emblem, it means so much. But, if you’re looking to come here, it’s a great project to be a part of, but I think managers might look at others clubs because there’s less pressure, the spotlight isn’t on them as much."

Football on BT Sport @btsportfootball



"Man Utd are looking at each other, hoping for a moment of individual brilliance."



and Paul Scholes point to a lack of leadership being a big reason behind Man Utd's lack of direction...



#UCL "Atletico had a reliable group of men that understood the job at hand.""Man Utd are looking at each other, hoping for a moment of individual brilliance." @rioferdy5 and Paul Scholes point to a lack of leadership being a big reason behind Man Utd's lack of direction... "Atletico had a reliable group of men that understood the job at hand.""Man Utd are looking at each other, hoping for a moment of individual brilliance."@rioferdy5 and Paul Scholes point to a lack of leadership being a big reason behind Man Utd's lack of direction...#UCL https://t.co/q2PIS7fnzK

As they exit the Champions League, where did it go wrong for Manchester United this season?

It all started so brightly when Varane took to the field ahead of Manchester United's opening game against Leeds to confirm his signing.

Perhaps the best performance of the season by the Red Devils came in that very game and from there on out a rollercoaster of results would ensue.

Manchester United began coasting through games often saved by their talisman Ronaldo, who has become somewhat of a problematic savior.

talkSPORT @talkSPORT “They signed Ronaldo in the summer, but it papered over the cracks.”



“This club has been on the demise long before Solskjaer was there…”



“If we come 5th, we’d take that!”



Liam the “They signed Ronaldo in the summer, but it papered over the cracks.”“This club has been on the demise long before Solskjaer was there…”“If we come 5th, we’d take that!”Liam the #MUFC fan explains why he’d take 5th place this season 😬 “They signed Ronaldo in the summer, but it papered over the cracks.”😳 “This club has been on the demise long before Solskjaer was there…”👀 “If we come 5th, we’d take that!”Liam the #MUFC fan explains why he’d take 5th place this season https://t.co/SiH7fnbfQM

He could not save Ole Gunnar Solskjaer from keeping his job after Manchester United's dismal period of three defeats in a row to Manchester City, Liverpool and Watford.

Rangnick's interim appointment was seen as a spark to get the squad back on side but player unrest has unraveled behind the scenes and it seems that there is a huge job for any manager who wants to try and mend this broken club.

