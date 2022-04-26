“That’s the sort of striker I would be trying to get at Arsenal” – Ray Parlour urges Mikel Arteta to snub move for Gabriel Jesus and sign 26-year-old forward

Arsenal legend Ray Parlour has urged his former side to target Brentford striker Ivan Toney instead of Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus.

According to The Athletic, the Gunners are interested in luring Jesus to the Emirates Stadium this summer and the striker is open to the move.

The Brazilian has seven goals in 24 Premier League appearances this season.

GOAL @goal Gabriel Jesus' representatives have opened talks with Arsenal over a potential summer move to the Emirates Stadium Gabriel Jesus' representatives have opened talks with Arsenal over a potential summer move to the Emirates Stadium 💰 https://t.co/yqfROlWgMp

But Ivan Toney's performances for Brentford this season have earned plaudits.

The 25-year-old has been instrumental in his side's impressive debut season in the Premier League, scoring 12 goals in 29 league appearances.

Parlour has urged Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta to make a move for the Bees star instead of Gabriel Jesus, telling talkSPORT (via Metro):

"The strikers they’ll be looking at, they’ll also be looking at the other clubs interested in those strikers."

Parlour continued:

"You don’t want to be getting into bidding wars. How many clubs will be after Toney, if he’s available? That’s the sort of striker I would be trying to get at Arsenal."

Arsenal target Ivan Toney a late bloomer now flourishing at Brentford

Toney has been in fine form this season

Ivan Toney has risen up the English football ladder over the years despite having been contracted to Newcastle United for a long time.

The 25-year-old has had loan stints at Barnsley, Scunthorpe United and Wigan Athletic during that period.

Toney would then make the move from Newcastle where he had managed just four senior appearances to Peterbrough for a mere £350,000.

The striker was prolific during his time at Peterbrough, scoring 49 goals in 94 appearances for the Posh.

He then signed by Brentford in 2020 for £5 million, as his reputation as one of England's top strikers outside of the Premier League grew.

And he has continued his impressive goalscoring feats at Brentford, where he has 47 goals in 85 appearances for Thomas Frank's side.

Not only is the English striker a goalscoring machine, his all-round game is hugely beneficial to the way in which Brentford play.

He holds the ball up well, has pace and his creativity in assisting other forwards such as Bryan Mbeumo has been on display all season long.

DailyAFC @DailyAFC 🗣 Ivan Toney: “I don’t see Arsenal winning anything any time soon…unless they sign a striker.” #afc 🗣 Ivan Toney: “I don’t see Arsenal winning anything any time soon…unless they sign a striker.” #afc https://t.co/qX3hSFz4dS

Arsenal are crying out for a potent goalscorer with the likes of Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah wholly disappointing in front of goal this season.

The Gunners allowed their main man Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to join Barcelona in January for free, leaving a gaping hole in the side's attack.

Toney may just be the man to fill the void left by Aubameyang as he has adapted to life in the Premier League in quick fashion.

According to Metro, Toney will cost around £30 million.

Edited by S Chowdhury