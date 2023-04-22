“That’s the only thing I care about” - Vincent Kompany addresses rumors linking him with Chelsea job  

Burnley coach Vincent Kompany recently addressed rumors that he would become the new Chelsea manager at the start of next season.

While Frank Lampard was appointed as the caretaker manager until the end of the season after Graham Potter's sacking, a new manager is set to take charge in the summer.

The Blues' primary target, Julian Nagelsmann, is reportedly no longer in the running to become the new coach (according to Fabrizio Romano) and recent reports have linked Kompany to the role.

The Belgian addressed those rumors, telling the media (via Fabrizio Romano):

“I’m not engaging on any of these conversations. I have too much at this moment in time in my head in terms of wanting to win football matches. That’s the only thing I care about.”

Kompany has done a tremendous job with Burnley this season. They sit atop the Championship table and look set for a promotion to the Premier League next season.

The former Manchester City defender has been in charge of the team for 51 matches. He has won 31 of those games.

Chelsea, meanwhile, have the likes of Mauricio Pochettino and Luis Enrique on their shortlist to take over as the permanent manager in the summer.

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard wants commitment for the rest of the season

Chelsea are unlikely to secure European football next season regardless of their performance for the remainder of the campaign. They are 11th with 39 points from 31 matches.

Caretaker manager Frank Lampard, however, believes the team's performance during the remainder of the campaign is very crucial. Lampard recently told the Blues' media (via the Blues' website):

"We now get little bits of period to work. People from the outside might write that off and go ‘what does that mean if you’re coming eighth or 12th’, but for me, it means a lot. The challenge for me is to raise performance. Now I have some time to work."

The west Londoners have lost all four of their matches under Lampard so far this campaign. They will return to action on 26 April to take on Brentford in a Premier League home clash. Brentford are 10th in the table with 44 points from 32 matches.

