“That was probably his Achilles heel” – Paul Merson explains what led to Frank Lampard’s sack at Chelsea

Paul Merson has revealed why Frank Lampard was sacked by his former English Premier League club Chelsea after two years as manager at Stamford Bridge. Merson said that Lampard's eagerness to win games at any cost was sometimes his 'Achilles heel'.

Lampard has now taken up the managerial job at Everton. Reacting to the news, Merson said, the former England international will turn out to be a good manager for the Premier League side. Chelsea's assistant coach Joe Edwards has also joined his former colleague at Everton after ending his stint at Stamford Bridge.

Speaking after an official statement from Everton after signing Frank Lampard as their new manager, Paul Merson shared his views on the new role and his stint at Stamford Bridge. He said:

“I like it. I think it’s a good signing for Everton and I think he’s a good manager. At Chelsea he tried to win football matches. Sometimes, might have been his Achilles heel.''

Paul Merson explains why he thinks Lampard was released from his managerial duties by his former club. Merson said Lampard would field more players in the forward position, looking desperate for a win, but more often than not, ended up losing due to a weakened defense. He further added:

”I think of certain games at Stamford Bridge where it was nil-nil and the game was going nowhere and you thought, ‘not going to score in a month of Sundays’ – other managers would have maybe here shut up shop, a point’s a point.''

”Frank would go for it, he’d change the team, he’d put forwards on and sometimes get beat one-nil and that was probably his Achilles heel.”

Everton have managed to sign Donny Van de Beek on loan from Manchester United and have also received the services of Delle Ali from Tottenham Hotspur.

