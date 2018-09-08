The 10 best center-backs in the world right now

Van Dijk is one of the top defenders in the world at the moment.

Football these days is mostly about scoring goals. The managers, the players, and even the fans are so much engrossed in the attacking side of the game that they often forget the defensive aspect of it.

Defending is an art and mastering such art requires discipline and a strong will. When you are assigned the task of preventing the opposition from scoring for 90 minutes, it deems immense concentration and a slight lapse can take the game away from you. The defenders don't often get the credit they deserve. Till now, there have been only three defenders who have won the FIFA Ballon d'Or - Franz Beckenbauer, Matthias Sammer, and Fabio Cannavaro.

If a team plays defensive football, it is considered dull in today's generation. Only fast, attacking style of play is the call of the hour. But you cannot undermine the fact that goals win you matches, but defense wins you tournaments. A lot of teams who have been successful all through these years had great defenders in their ranks.

In respect to those defenders, here is a list of top ten best defenders in the world right now.

#10 GIORGIO CHIELLINI (JUVENTUS)

Chiellini has been consistent throughout his career for both his club and country.

Even at the age of 34, Giorgio Chiellini looks fit as ever. He has been pivotal for both Juventus and Italy all throughout his career. Active in the tackle and commanding aerially, he is a shrewd reader of the game and an excellent passer from deep.

The highlight of his career came in the Juve's Champions League second leg tie against Tottenham at Wembley in 2018 when he showed a masterclass in defense in the second half, repeatedly thwarting Spurs’ attackers as the Old Lady came from behind to win 2-1.

#9 TOBY ALDERWEIRELD (TOTTENHAM)

Toby has been excellent for Spurs in the Premier League.

If there is one defender who was hot in the 2018 summer transfer window, then it is the Belgium defender, Toby Alderweireld. He is a significant contributor to Tottenham's success under Mauricio Pochettino. Toby had an excellent World Cup in Russia with his country finishing third in the tournament.

Alderweireld is barely caught out of position and also quite comfortable playing in a back three or back four. He’s an excellent passer too and is particularly skilled at playing long diagonals out to the flanks.

