Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

The 10 best center-backs in the world right now

Suman Dey
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
9.23K   //    08 Sep 2018, 08:44 IST

Virgil van Dijk
Van Dijk is one of the top defenders in the world at the moment.

Football these days is mostly about scoring goals. The managers, the players, and even the fans are so much engrossed in the attacking side of the game that they often forget the defensive aspect of it.

Defending is an art and mastering such art requires discipline and a strong will. When you are assigned the task of preventing the opposition from scoring for 90 minutes, it deems immense concentration and a slight lapse can take the game away from you. The defenders don't often get the credit they deserve. Till now, there have been only three defenders who have won the FIFA Ballon d'Or - Franz Beckenbauer, Matthias Sammer, and Fabio Cannavaro.

If a team plays defensive football, it is considered dull in today's generation. Only fast, attacking style of play is the call of the hour. But you cannot undermine the fact that goals win you matches, but defense wins you tournaments. A lot of teams who have been successful all through these years had great defenders in their ranks.

In respect to those defenders, here is a list of top ten best defenders in the world right now.

#10 GIORGIO CHIELLINI (JUVENTUS)

Giorgio Chiellini
Chiellini has been consistent throughout his career for both his club and country.

Even at the age of 34, Giorgio Chiellini looks fit as ever. He has been pivotal for both Juventus and Italy all throughout his career. Active in the tackle and commanding aerially, he is a shrewd reader of the game and an excellent passer from deep.

The highlight of his career came in the Juve's Champions League second leg tie against Tottenham at Wembley in 2018 when he showed a masterclass in defense in the second half, repeatedly thwarting Spurs’ attackers as the Old Lady came from behind to win 2-1.


#9 TOBY ALDERWEIRELD (TOTTENHAM)

Toby Alderweireld
Toby has been excellent for Spurs in the Premier League.

If there is one defender who was hot in the 2018 summer transfer window, then it is the Belgium defender, Toby Alderweireld. He is a significant contributor to Tottenham's success under Mauricio Pochettino. Toby had an excellent World Cup in Russia with his country finishing third in the tournament. 

Alderweireld is barely caught out of position and also quite comfortable playing in a back three or back four. He’s an excellent passer too and is particularly skilled at playing long diagonals out to the flanks.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Barcelona Football Sergio Ramos Virgil van Dijk Football Top 5/Top 10 Santiago Bernabeu Stadium
Suman Dey
ANALYST
A sports enthusiast and an avid follower of football. Since childhood I was encouraged to play cricket and in no time it became a hobby. Gradually I found interest in other sports also. Football is in my blood and I love the electrifying ambiance that surrounds it. I often watch the pre and post match analysis of a match and try to learn how to analyze a football game. The thing that intrigues me the most is that there are so many things happening behind the scenes that are oblivious to our naked eyes. The technological advancements that has been made are phenomenal. I like analyzing a game from a statistical point of view. Being a data guy myself , I am firm believer of providing insights through facts and data. Though a game is always unpredictable , analyzing it from different dimensions can provide some very interesting conclusions.
Ranking the 10 best attackers in the world
RELATED STORY
5 most loved footballers in the world right now
RELATED STORY
5 of the best managerial appointments in the last decade
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Barcelona will have a greater chance of...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Best football clubs of the 21st century
RELATED STORY
FIFA The Best Awards: Lionel Messi has become a victim of...
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions Leauge 2018/19 - Teams Expected to Move to...
RELATED STORY
5 Most Dangerous Attacks in European Football
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons Why Zinedine Zidane Is Already One Of The...
RELATED STORY
Gareth Bale, and The Myth of Shadows.
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 1
18 Sep BAR PSV 10:25 PM Barcelona vs PSV
18 Sep INT TOT 10:25 PM Internazionale vs Tottenham
19 Sep CLU BOR 12:30 AM Brugge vs Borussia Dortmund
19 Sep MON ATL 12:30 AM Monaco vs Atlético Madrid
19 Sep LIV PSG 12:30 AM Liverpool vs PSG
19 Sep CRV NAP 12:30 AM Crvena Zvezda vs Napoli
19 Sep GAL LOK 12:30 AM Galatasaray vs Lokomotiv Moskva
19 Sep SCH POR 12:30 AM Schalke 04 vs Porto
19 Sep SHA HOF 10:25 PM Shakhtar Donetsk vs Hoffenheim
19 Sep AJA AEK 10:25 PM Ajax vs AEK Athens
20 Sep MAN OLY 12:30 AM Manchester City vs Olympique Lyonnais
20 Sep REA ROM 12:30 AM Real Madrid vs Roma
20 Sep VIK CSK 12:30 AM Viktoria Plzeň vs CSKA Moskva
20 Sep YOU MAN 12:30 AM Young Boys vs Manchester United
20 Sep VAL JUV 12:30 AM Valencia vs Juventus
20 Sep BEN BAY 12:30 AM Benfica vs Bayern München
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us