The 10 greatest players to have played under Jose Mourinho

Current Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho might have his detractors, but there’s no disputing his spot as one of football’s greatest ever managers.

The Portuguese has enjoyed tremendous success at practically every club he’s been in charge of. He’s won league titles in Portugal, England, Italy, and Spain. And he’s even won the Champions League with two different sides.

Naturally, for a manager so successful, Mourinho has had some true greats play under him over the years. The list of world-class talent to have played for ‘The Special One’ is almost infinite, but here we’ve attempted to whittle it down to a top ten.

As a disclaimer, this list is purely subjective, is in no particular order, and has attempted to take into consideration the player’s impact while playing under Mourinho more than other factors.

#1 Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid)

Cristiano Ronaldo scored an incredible amount of goals under Mourinho at Real Madrid

Arguably the greatest player in football history, the great Cristiano Ronaldo joined up with Mourinho during his countryman’s stint in charge of Real Madrid. Ronaldo had already been at the Bernabeu for a season prior to Mourinho’s arrival in the summer of 2010, but despite scoring 33 goals, he’d ended the campaign trophyless.

That naturally changed when Mourinho took over the reins. The 2010-11 season saw Ronaldo score a ridiculous 53 goals and claim his first trophy at Real in the form of the Copa del Rey. But even better was to come.

Ronaldo scored 60 goals in the 2011-12 campaign for Mourinho, as Los Blancos finally wrestled the La Liga title away from the all-conquering Barcelona side who’d won the title in the previous three seasons. The campaign saw Mourinho’s Real set numerous records, including most games won in a La Liga season (32), most goals scored in a La Liga season (121) and best goal difference (+89) in the competition’s history.

Things ended on a somewhat sour note as the Portuguese duo apparently fell out in Mourinho’s final season at the Bernabeu. Reportedly, Mourinho felt that Ronaldo simply didn’t deal with criticism well. However, given that CR7 scored 168 goals in just three seasons under ‘The Special One’ means he easily warrants a spot here.

#2 John Terry (Chelsea)

John Terry was Mourinho's inspirational captain during his two stints at Chelsea

Perhaps no other player optimises Mourinho’s two reigns at Chelsea as much as the man who captained the Blues during both stints – defender John Terry. When Mourinho arrived at Stamford Bridge in the summer of 2004, Terry was just 23 years old, but evidently the Portuguese instantly recognised his leadership qualities.

Mourinho handed him the captain’s armband immediately, and the decision paid off in spades. Not only did Chelsea capture their first-ever Premier League title in the 2004-05 season, but their success was built from the back.

The Blues broke the records for the most clean sheets kept in a season (25), fewest goals conceded in a season (15) and lost just one game. Terry played 36 of Chelsea’s 38 games and ended up being named as the PFA’s Player’s Player of the Year.

The 2005-06 season saw Chelsea retain their title under Mourinho, and again Terry was a key man, playing another 36 matches. Chelsea were unable to keep hold of the title in 2006-07, but Mourinho and Terry still led them to the FA Cup and EFL Cup.

When the Portuguese returned to the club in the summer of 2013, the England defender remained club captain. And despite turning 34 in December 2014, he was an ever-present as Mourinho led the Blues to another Premier League title.

In terms of Mourinho’s captains, Terry remains unsurpassed.