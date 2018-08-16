4 Best European Super Cup Finals In History

Joe Holland FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR

The European Super Cup is contested between the winners of the Champions League (formerly the European Cup) and the Europa League (formerly the UEFA Cup and Cup Winner's Cup). The victors win a trophy, but the match itself is often little more than a glorified friendly, a slightly more glamorous version of the Community Shield in England, or the various Super Cups held in other European nations.

But sometimes we get a rip-roaring spectacle featuring two of the best teams in world football, slugging it out in the season's curtain-raiser. Tonight's game between Madrid rivals Real and Atletico has the potential to be such a match, but first, let's have a look at some of the best games in the history of this illustrious fixture.

Thibaut Courtois is set to make his Real Madrid debut in tonight's Super Cup

#1 1977, Liverpool 7-1 Hamburg (agg)

Up until 1998, the Super Cup was played over two legs, so 7-1 might not seem like such an impressive scoreline. But when you consider that the first leg was drawn 1-1 in Germany, it becomes clear that the game held at Anfield must have been pretty special, and it was. A hattrick from Terry McDermott along with a goal from club legend Kenny Dalglish helped the Reds to a 6-0 win and their first ever Super Cup title.

#2 2012, Atletico Madrid 4-1 Chelsea

Chelsea claimed the biggest trophy in their history with their penalty shootout win over Bayern Munich in the 2012 Champions League. A late equalizer from Didier Drogba was followed by the Ivorian scoring the winning penalty with the last kick of his spell at the London club. Truly the stuff that dreams are made of for their fans.

Colombian Falcao celebrates his win

But they couldn't keep up their European dominance in the Super Cup as Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid produced a scintillating display to defeat Roberto Di Matteo's Chelsea. A stunning hat-trick from Radamel Falcao, enjoying the prime of his career with the Spanish side, along with a goal from center back Miranda was more than enough to beat a shell-shocked Chelsea, who couldn't replicate the defensive performance that earned them their win over Bayern.

Falcao's hat-trick remains the only triple ever scored in a Super Cup final

