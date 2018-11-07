The 5 best Aaron Ramsey moments since joining Arsenal

Aaron Ramsey has scored some rockets over the years.

Aaron Ramsey looks set to leave Arsenal once his contract runs out this summer. It's a real shame to see as his legacy at the club is undeniable. The fans of Arsenal football club will never forget the Welshman for all he achieved, and for remaining loyal during the period of transition.

He's a real fan favourite at the club, and his presence isn't the only reason for that. He is also very talented with the ball at his feet, and more often, talented with the ball not at his feet.

His probing runs into space and his high level of footballing intellect will be missed, but there's no need to dwell. Here are the five goals in which Ramsey will be most remembered for during his time at Arsenal...

#5 Arsenal vs Liverpool (2-0) - November 2013

Aaron Ramsey has fond memories of playing against Liverpool.

Whenever Arsenal and Liverpool meet, it's usually a memorable one. The fixture holds a lot of sentimentalities, especially to the supporters. However, in recent history, Aaron Ramsey has been involved in plenty of these fiery matchups.

And back in 2013, it was no different. This is widely regarded as Ramsey's best season in an Arsenal shirt, and it may well be his best season ever, come his retirement. The Welshman gave the Gunners a glimmer of hope, and many pin their shortcomings that season on his unfortunate injury.

Having received the ball on the edge of the box via a scoop pass, Ramsey controlled the ball beautifully. He took a moment to compose himself, before going on to smash the ball into the top of Liverpool's net, exposing the goalkeeper who was in another world at the time.

The game finished 2-0 to Arsenal, and Ramsey's impact shouldn't go overlooked. This was his tenth goal of the season, and it was only November. Midfielders with this kind of goal scoring input don't come around often in the Premier League, do they?

All in all, it was a great goal, which capped off a great season for a great player. But it only takes the fifth spot in this list.

