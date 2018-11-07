×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

The 5 best Aaron Ramsey moments since joining Arsenal

Kian Long
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
211   //    07 Nov 2018, 01:57 IST

Aaron Ramsey has scored some rockets over the years.
Aaron Ramsey has scored some rockets over the years.

Aaron Ramsey looks set to leave Arsenal once his contract runs out this summer. It's a real shame to see as his legacy at the club is undeniable. The fans of Arsenal football club will never forget the Welshman for all he achieved, and for remaining loyal during the period of transition.

He's a real fan favourite at the club, and his presence isn't the only reason for that. He is also very talented with the ball at his feet, and more often, talented with the ball not at his feet.

His probing runs into space and his high level of footballing intellect will be missed, but there's no need to dwell. Here are the five goals in which Ramsey will be most remembered for during his time at Arsenal...

#5 Arsenal vs Liverpool (2-0) - November 2013

Aaron Ramsey has fond memories of playing against Liverpool.
Aaron Ramsey has fond memories of playing against Liverpool.

Whenever Arsenal and Liverpool meet, it's usually a memorable one. The fixture holds a lot of sentimentalities, especially to the supporters. However, in recent history, Aaron Ramsey has been involved in plenty of these fiery matchups.

And back in 2013, it was no different. This is widely regarded as Ramsey's best season in an Arsenal shirt, and it may well be his best season ever, come his retirement. The Welshman gave the Gunners a glimmer of hope, and many pin their shortcomings that season on his unfortunate injury.

Having received the ball on the edge of the box via a scoop pass, Ramsey controlled the ball beautifully. He took a moment to compose himself, before going on to smash the ball into the top of Liverpool's net, exposing the goalkeeper who was in another world at the time.

The game finished 2-0 to Arsenal, and Ramsey's impact shouldn't go overlooked. This was his tenth goal of the season, and it was only November. Midfielders with this kind of goal scoring input don't come around often in the Premier League, do they?

All in all, it was a great goal, which capped off a great season for a great player. But it only takes the fifth spot in this list.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Arsenal Aaron Ramsey Arsene Wenger Football Top 5/Top 10
Kian Long
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
An 18 year old college student looking to share my thoughts on the beautiful game of football. I'm a supporter of Arsenal, but a lover of football in general. I try to write in an unbiased manner, and I love connecting with readers!
5 potential replacements for Aaron Ramsey at Arsenal
RELATED STORY
Should Arsenal really fight to keep Aaron Ramsey? 
RELATED STORY
5 suitable clubs for Aaron Ramsey
RELATED STORY
Twitter reactions of Arsenal fans as Aaron Ramsey scores...
RELATED STORY
Pablo Fornals – the perfect replacement for Aaron Ramsey...
RELATED STORY
5 Outstanding players who left Arsenal on a free transfer
RELATED STORY
Twitter goes berserk as Aaron Ramsey scores goal of the...
RELATED STORY
3 players Arsenal should target to replace Aaron Ramsey
RELATED STORY
5 Potential replacements for Aaron Ramsey at Arsenal
RELATED STORY
3 possible destinations for Arsenal's Aaron Ramsey
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 12
10 Nov CAR BRI 06:00 PM Cardiff City vs Brighton & Hove Albion
10 Nov HUD WES 08:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs West Ham
10 Nov LEI BUR 08:30 PM Leicester City vs Burnley
10 Nov NEW AFC 08:30 PM Newcastle vs AFC Bournemouth
10 Nov SOU WAT 08:30 PM Southampton vs Watford
10 Nov CRY TOT 11:00 PM Crystal Palace vs Tottenham
11 Nov LIV FUL 05:30 PM Liverpool vs Fulham
11 Nov CHE EVE 07:45 PM Chelsea vs Everton
11 Nov ARS WOL 10:00 PM Arsenal vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
11 Nov MAN MAN 10:00 PM Manchester City vs Manchester United
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us