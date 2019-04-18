×
The 5 best teenagers in world football

Ben Winfield
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
363   //    18 Apr 2019, 05:24 IST

Real Madrid spent big on Vinicius Junior, who moved to the Bernabeu in the summer
Real Madrid spent big on Vinicius Junior, who moved to the Bernabeu in the summer

There is no doubt that we are witnessing a special era of football. We have seen the best of not just one, but two of the greatest players to play the game. 

People may argue over which of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo is better, but with both now over 30, we should enjoy watching them both while we still can. Over the last decade, the pair have dominated football, and almost changed the way the game is played.

Messi has spent his entire career at Barcelona, where he has scored an incredible 597 goals, as well as amassing an impressive collection of trophies. The Argentine forward has won nine La Liga titles, six Copa del Reys, and the Champions League on four occasions.

Ronaldo on the other hand is well on the way to winning the league title in a third country with Juventus, having already tasted success in England and Spain with Manchester United and Real Madrid respectively. His goalscoring record at Real was remarkable, scoring 450 goal in just 438 matches.

There are players in line to replace the pair as the world’s best players. Kylian Mbappe is already one of the top players in the world, and at just 20 years of age, he still looks like he can get better. His PSG teammate Neymar is another who could stake a claim for being among the best in the world, although he has struggled with injuries since his move to France.

But there will be others. Here are the five best teenage players in world football right now. 

#5 Justin Kluivert (Roma)


Kluivert joined Roma from Ajax in the summer
Kluivert joined Roma from Ajax in the summer

Kluivert is a man who will be desperate to follow in the footsteps of his father. Patrick Kluivert had a fine career, and enjoyed great success with Barcelona, after starting his career with Ajax. Justin also began his career at Ajax, playing 44 times for the Dutch giants, scoring 12 goals.

Last summer, he made the move to AS Roma in a deal worth just over £16 million. He hasn’t had the best debut campaign at the Stadio Olimpico, scoring just once in 24 Serie A games, as well as netting once in the Champions League. He is someone with massive potential though, and he has all the attributes to go on and have an excellent career.

Tags:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Ajax Football Jadon Sancho Matthijs de Ligt
