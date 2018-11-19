×
The 5 best teenagers in world football currently

Shashwat Kumar
Top 5 / Top 10
554   //    19 Nov 2018, 01:33 IST

The footballing calendar has moved into the last international break of the year. However, there has been no shortage of breath-taking action over the latest international break.

The latest instalment of drama saw England propel themselves into the UEFA Nations League semi-finals at the expense of Spain and Croatia with a come-from-behind victory against the latter.

Elsewhere, there was Dutch delight at the De Kuip stadium as the Oranje outclassed France to emerge winners. The win was spearheaded by their young pairing of Frenkie De Jong and Matthijs De Ligt. The duo put in commanding performances in midfield and defence respectively to set the stage for a resounding victory.

With such young talent playing an increasingly impressive role across the globe this season, it is warranted to cast a glance on who the stars of tomorrow could be.

Hence, through this article, we would look at the brightest young talent on the planet currently. The players considered are those who are still in their teens yet are performing admirably for their clubs and country. 

Without further ado, here are the best teenagers in the world:

Honourable Mentions: Justin Kluivert and Phil Foden

Havertz has been sensational this season
Havertz has been sensational this season

#5. Kai Havertz (Bayer Leverkusen)

Kai Havertz has been at Bayer Leverkusen since 2010 and made his senior debut in 2016, becoming the youngest ever Bundesliga player in the process. The young German impressed in the 2017-18 season, yet he has taken his game up a notch this term.

This season, the midfielder has been an ever-present in the Leverkusen side, making 11 league appearances and 3 Europa League appearances. The German has always been touted for greatness and a return of 6 goals and 4 assists in all competitions this term hasn’t done his reputation any harm.

A dazzling dribbler, Havertz likes to play in the ‘No.10’ role and find the pockets of space between the opposition’s midfield and defence. Additionally, he is quite adept at playing the ‘killer ball’, thus making him an indispensable part of the attacking quartet.

Having crossed the half-century mark for club appearances, the young German seems to have a sound head on his shoulders. If he continues performing in the same vein, one can expect him to become a household name across the globe very soon.

Havertz has been dubbed as a player similar to Ballack and Ozil. Though those are huge shoes to fill, his talent means that those comparisons aren’t completely unwarranted.

Thus, he makes our list at No.5.

