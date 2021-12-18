5 most entertaining French footballers of all time

France have produced some of the most gifted, technically astute and mercurial players the game has ever seen. French players have showcased their talent on the biggest stage. They have aided the progress of technical aspects like dribbling, shooting techniques and positional versatility.

Les Bleus are one of the most successful footballing nations in Europe and the world. They have won two UEFA Euros (1984, 2000) and two FIFA World Cups (1998, 2018). They recently also won the newly started tournament, the UEFA Nations League (2020-21).

PSG Chief @psg_chief Congratulations to France 🇫🇷 for winning the UEFA Nations League 2020/2021



🇫🇷🇫🇷🇫🇷🇫🇷🇫🇷🇫🇷🇫🇷 Congratulations to France 🇫🇷 for winning the UEFA Nations League 2020/2021🇫🇷🇫🇷🇫🇷🇫🇷🇫🇷🇫🇷🇫🇷 https://t.co/pW3KQBitUy

French football has seen a consistent rise since the 1990s. However, with great power comes great responsibility.

France coach Didier Deschamps and his coaching staff have their job cut out for them going forward. Flag bearers Kylian Mbappe, Lucas and Theo Hernandez, Paul Pogba and Antoine Griezmann hold the responsibility of achieving results on the pitch for France.

The French team plays with pace, precision, directness and maturity beyond their years. Players play with flamboyance and flair, while also helping grind out results. Entertaining youngsters such as Christopher Nkunku, Aurelien Tchouameni, Eduardo Camavinga and Illan Meslier are quickly climbing up the ranks, and are knocking on the national team's door.

However, these players had a solid blueprint set for them by those who played before. On that note, here's a look at five such players who made it usual to expect French players to be highly skilled and talented. Without further ado, let's get started:

#5 Eric Cantona

Cantona played the game with his heart on his sleeve.

Eric Daniel Pierre Cantona was born in Marseille, France, in 1966. An outspoken, charismatic and intelligent personality, Cantona was known for cutting an intimidating figure during his playing days.

The Frenchman had the most notable phase of his club career in England, playing for Leeds United for a while before moving to Manchester United. It was with the Red Devils Cantona cemented his legacy as one of the greatest entertainers in the sport.

Manchester United @ManUtd ⚽️ 185 games

👏 82 goals

🏆 6 major honours

👑 One Eric Cantona



The King's reign began on this day in 1992... ⚽️ 185 games👏 82 goals🏆 6 major honours👑 One Eric CantonaThe King's reign began on this day in 1992... https://t.co/kGxblMFCfi

Cantona scored 81 goals and provided 64 assists for United in 180 games. During his time in Manchester, he won four Premier League titles and two FA Cups.

It would be remiss to say that happened only owing to his footballing abilities, but Cantona made headlines off the pitch today. He launched an infamous kung-fu kick towards a Crystal Palace fan back in 1995 after receiving abuse.

FootballAwaydays @Awaydays23 ON THIS DAY 1995: Eric Cantona kung-fu kicks a Crystal Palace fan ON THIS DAY 1995: Eric Cantona kung-fu kicks a Crystal Palace fan https://t.co/NjbgHRo4Jo

Eric Cantona represented France 45 times, and netted 20 goals. He is one of the greatest French players to have not played in any major tournament for his nation. However, King Cantona stayed true to his personality, and is a true legend of the game.

#4 Karim Benzema

Karim Benzema is one of the most underrated strikers of his generation.

Karim Mostafa Benzema was born in Lyon, France, in 1987. He is one of the most decorated and successful French strikers in the modern era. Benzema began his career coming through Lyon's youth ranks, before moving to Spain and establishing himself as a top striker with Real Madrid.

Benzema has played 581 games for Madrid, scoring 297 goals and assisting 181 others. During his time with Los Blancos, he has won the La Liga thrice, the UEFA Champions League twice, and two Copa del Rey and as many Supercopa de Espana titles. The Frenchman is Real Madrid's fourth all-time top scorer.

He has already scored 18 goals this season, and provided eight assists in 21 games across competitions.

FIVE @FIVEUK ⚪️ Karim Benzema stats for Real Madrid this season:

Appearances: 2️⃣1️⃣

Goals: 1️⃣8️⃣

Assists: 8️⃣



🔥Best player in the world? ⚪️ Karim Benzema stats for Real Madrid this season:Appearances: 2️⃣1️⃣Goals: 1️⃣8️⃣Assists: 8️⃣🔥Best player in the world? https://t.co/cZIZVy2Nc9

Benzema has a knack of scoring key goals by being in the right place at the right time. He has developed a penchant for scoring goals irrespective of what height or pace the ball is played to him at.

'The Benz' recently scored one such goal, volleying Real Madrid into the lead against city rivals Atletico Madrid. Here's a replica animation of that strike.

Benzema (361 goals) recently overtook Thierry Henry (360) to become the highest-scoring French player in history.

Casumo Sports @CasumoSports



🥇 Benzema – 361 goals (724 games)

🥈 Henry – 360 goals (791 games)



🐐🤝🐐 🇫🇷 Last night, Karim Benzema overtook Thierry Henry to become the most-scoring French player in club football history:🥇 Benzema – 361 goals (724 games)🥈 Henry – 360 goals (791 games)🐐🤝🐐 #BallonDor 🇫🇷 Last night, Karim Benzema overtook Thierry Henry to become the most-scoring French player in club football history: 🥇 Benzema – 361 goals (724 games)🥈 Henry – 360 goals (791 games)🐐🤝🐐 #BallonDor https://t.co/2uKPZ93MY4

Karim Benzema has played 94 games for France, scoring 36 goals. He is just 15 strikes away from levelling Henry's all-time goal record for the French national team.

Benzema is one of those strikers who came in with great potential and only got better and better with time like fine wine.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Bhargav