The 5 greatest Chelsea vs Manchester United clashes in recent times

Sreeram Krishnaswamy FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 336 // 19 Oct 2018, 07:41 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Chelsea FC v Manchester United - Premier League

Chelsea and Manchester United have been two of the greatest clubs in English history. During the reign of Sir Alex, either Chelsea or United were the league winners in 8 of the 9 occasions from 2003 to 2012.

The two teams have had a number of talented players playing for them. Wayne Rooney, Cristiano Ronaldo, Michael Carrick, Paul Scholes, Ryan Giggs all have been involved in matches against Chelsea. On the other side, Chelsea boasted the likes of John Terry, Frank Lampard, Fernando Torres, Juan Mata and many more.

The battle between the teams has always been amazing to witness and this Saturday will be no different. Jose Mourinho will visit his former team at the Stamford Bridge where most of the thrilling contests between the sides have taken place.

Chelsea have a steady and settled team going into the match as joint table toppers. On the other hand, United are reeling but this is the much important momentum gainer for them before their tough task with an Old Lady. Eden Hazard’s ominous form will be a real test for the United defence.

Jose Mourinho isn’t the only one visiting his former team, Juan Mata is too. Mata has played wonderfully for Chelsea in most of his clashes vs United and he has to regain his old fire if Manchester is going to have any bragging rights over London. A real mouth-watering clash. We revisit the best Chelsea-United matches from all competitions in recent times.

Chelsea vs Manchester United, Stamford Bridge, EPL, 28th October 2012

Javier Hernandez celebrates his amazing and controversial goal

The 2012 -13 Premier League title race was heating up going into the month of November. Chelsea were sitting atop the table four points clear of Sir Alex’s Manchester United. To get the competition heated up this tie dropped in the middle of the title race.

This match started in the worst possible way for the league leaders. Chelsea lost possession in the middle of the field and United broke off. Ashley Young went through the middle with Rooney on the wings. Rooney saw Van Persie’s arrival into the box and picked him out. Van Persie’s shot turned off the post right into the unlucky David Luiz, who had the last touch before the ball went in.

Chelsea defence was completely out of shape as proven by the second United goal. Carrick came forward and easily played Valencia in the far side.

Without much pressure from David Luiz, Valencia had no problem in driving the ball low into the box. At the end of the cross, Van Persie was given all the time he needs to cut it into the net. Even Martin Tyler was confused, “Where are the blue shirts in the box?” he exclaimed.

Chelsea started attacking but they weren’t beating David De Gea. The young keeper kept out a neat free-kick from David Luiz, a close-range header from Tim Cahill and a poised header from Fernando Torres, leaving the lead intact.

It was Juan Mata who pulled things back for Chelsea at the stroke of half-time with a beautiful free-kick. Chelsea nearly equalised by a horror misplaced pass by De Gea, but the Spaniard made up for his mistake with an even better 1v1 save against Mata.

Chelsea started the second half strong and equalised within 10 minutes of play. Oscar swiped in a cross and Ramires fired a header from close range to make things even.

De Gea was called into action again by Eden Hazard and he was still unbeatable without a poise. Things changed quickly and the momentum that Chelsea had, went down to an abrupt stop. Branislav Ivanovic tripped Ashley Young who was clearly in on goal. Referee Mark Clattenburg showed him a straight red.

Minutes later, Torres was running alone at the defence and trickled down. Torres went down hoping for a free-kick, instead, he was shown a second yellow for a dive and Stamford Bridge erupted in agony.

As if it wasn’t enough to anger them, Javier Hernandez tried to turn in a shot attempt by Van Persie but Cech was up to the mark. The ball was driven back in by Rafael Da Silva and turned in by Chicharito. But alas, he was clearly offside, even behind Cech when the ball was played in.

We saw everything in the game. Own goal, a correctly given red card, a wrongly given red card, an offside goal and, despite everything, a great game of football. United went on to win the Premier League and Chelsea fell off to third place.

1 / 5 NEXT