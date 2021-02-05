Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
×
Advertisement

The 3 Longest Mohamed Salah Goal Droughts

Chelsea v FC Basel 1893 - UEFA Europa League Semi Final: Second Leg
Chelsea v FC Basel 1893 - UEFA Europa League Semi Final: Second Leg
Ahmed Hamdy
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified 05 Feb 2021, 03:47 IST
Top 5 / Top 10
Advertisement

Mohamed Salah is a prolific goal-scorer, but he has had his fair share of goal droughts as well.

Salah ended his latest drought by scoring twice against West Ham United. The Liverpool winger had missed the net in six previous matches in the Premier League. His brace ensured widening the gap on Tottenham's Harry Kane and Son Heung-min in the race for the golden boot.

Goal droughts are not new to Salah, who has suffered a handful of them throughout his career. In fact, his latest six-match one does not even make it to the list of his top three longest droughts in domestic leagues.

3. Trouble in Switzerland

In July 2013, Salah opened his second season as a Basel player with a goal in FC Aarau's net. However, his second of the season came nine matches later against Sion. His goal drought with Basel lasted eight games. The Egyptian could not find the net against Grasshoppers, Lausanne-Sport, FC St.Gallen, FC Zurich, FC Luzern, BSC Young Boys, FC Thun.

2. Nine Weeks of Silence

FC Basel 1893 v KRC Genk - UEFA Europa League
FC Basel 1893 v KRC Genk - UEFA Europa League

On Week 27 of the 2012-2013 season of the Swiss Super League, Mohamed Salah scored against FC Zurich, leading his team to a 3-1 victory. The following nine weeks, however, found him turning his back on goal-scoring. His goal against Zurich was his last of the season. He started the following season with a bang, finding FC Aarau's net and ending his drought.

1. Frozen in England

Chelsea FC v Sporting Clube de Portugal - UEFA Champions League
Chelsea FC v Sporting Clube de Portugal - UEFA Champions League

A year later, Salah, a Chelsea player, repeated his goalless run. The winger racked up a goal against Stoke City on Week 33 of the 2013-2014 Premier League Season. He then went through a quiet period that lasted nine games. Salah found the net once again against Sassuolo after leaving for Fiorentina on loan in the Winter Market of 2015.

1 / 2 NEXT
Published 05 Feb 2021, 03:47 IST
Premier League 2020-21 Chelsea Liverpool Football Mohamed Salah Mohamed Salah Ghaly Chelsea Transfer News Liverpool Transfer News Mohamed Salah Net Worth
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
❤️ Favorites Edit
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी