The 3 Longest Mohamed Salah Goal Droughts

Mohamed Salah is a prolific goal-scorer, but he has had his fair share of goal droughts as well.

Salah ended his latest drought by scoring twice against West Ham United. The Liverpool winger had missed the net in six previous matches in the Premier League. His brace ensured widening the gap on Tottenham's Harry Kane and Son Heung-min in the race for the golden boot.

Goal droughts are not new to Salah, who has suffered a handful of them throughout his career. In fact, his latest six-match one does not even make it to the list of his top three longest droughts in domestic leagues.

3. Trouble in Switzerland

In July 2013, Salah opened his second season as a Basel player with a goal in FC Aarau's net. However, his second of the season came nine matches later against Sion. His goal drought with Basel lasted eight games. The Egyptian could not find the net against Grasshoppers, Lausanne-Sport, FC St.Gallen, FC Zurich, FC Luzern, BSC Young Boys, FC Thun.

2. Nine Weeks of Silence

FC Basel 1893 v KRC Genk - UEFA Europa League

On Week 27 of the 2012-2013 season of the Swiss Super League, Mohamed Salah scored against FC Zurich, leading his team to a 3-1 victory. The following nine weeks, however, found him turning his back on goal-scoring. His goal against Zurich was his last of the season. He started the following season with a bang, finding FC Aarau's net and ending his drought.

1. Frozen in England

Chelsea FC v Sporting Clube de Portugal - UEFA Champions League

A year later, Salah, a Chelsea player, repeated his goalless run. The winger racked up a goal against Stoke City on Week 33 of the 2013-2014 Premier League Season. He then went through a quiet period that lasted nine games. Salah found the net once again against Sassuolo after leaving for Fiorentina on loan in the Winter Market of 2015.