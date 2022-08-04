"The American guy Boehly, looks like he wants to play football manager" - Gary Neville slams Chelsea's new owner and says he is 'hearing his name too much' 

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville has questioned new Chelsea owner Todd Boehly over the signings he has made so far this summer.

The Blues have added Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling and Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly to Thomas Tuchel's squad. They've also signed midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka and goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina.

However, the former England defender believes Boehly is beginning to look desperate when it comes to bringing in new players.

Neville has accused the American owner of trying to play football manager, as he said on The Overlap:

"The American guy Boehly, looks like he wants to play football manager. There's a bit of something that in him. He's wandering around a little bit and they're a bit panicky now. You're wondering 'oh they're coming in for [Frenkie] de Jong this morning' because he feels like he has to do something, that pressure is on him."

He added:

"He wouldn't have had that pressure if he'd have kept the people that have been there before and just let them operate for a year or two, but it'll be an interesting season for Chelsea. Obviously, they've lost a few defenders as well. They might even lose more to Barcelona."

Gary Neville compares Chelsea's new owner to the Glazer family

The retired full-back has made no secret of the fact that he is not a fan of Manchester United's current owners.

The pundit has claimed that Boehly is showing similar ways of operating to the way that the Red Devils' hierarchy go about their business. Neville further stated:

"I mean, look, let's be clear, firstly - they're [Chelsea] reacting to what's available and what other clubs are doing. Secondly, you hear his [Todd Boehly] name too much and he's too prominent. You look at what Manchester City and Liverpool are doing, [Txiki] Begiristain at City is their sporting director."

He added:

"Some people might not even know that. Some people do know that, but some people never even hear him, never even see him but they get their business done quickly and efficiently."

Neville stated that Boehly is trying to attach his name to the signings like The Glazers did at Manchester United. He said:

"When clubs are working well, you don't hear who's signing the players, you just sign them. Chelsea have got that sort of, Manchester United under The Glazers, Ed Woodward, 'I'm taking over, I'm the man now', 'I'm going to go out and basically buy the players' and then they're linked with every player that Barcelona want, every player that City want, every player that United want."

