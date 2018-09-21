The Best 5 Goalkeepers in World Football

These are currently the best five goalkeepers in the world

Goalkeepers often tend to be the player that get's the most blame whilst receiving the least praise. Despite this, some goalkeepers are just as vital to teams as high scoring strikers, and a great goalkeeper can be the difference between success and failure. While you may not notice their greatness for the full 90 minutes, these are the five goalkeepers who when called upon, often save their team with incredible stops, that you wouldn't expect them to make. For this list, we have looked at shot stopping ability, distribution, consistency and frequency to errors. With these factors considered, here are the best five goalkeepers in world football.

#5 Keylor Navas

Navas is one of the most underrated players in world football

While Keylor Navas may make more mistakes than the other goalkeepers on this list, he also makes the highest number of world-class saves. The Costa Rican international may have a small frame for a goalkeeper, but his height has worked to his advantage, as he is one of the most agile and acrobatic shot-stoppers of the modern era. The 31-year-old has played a pivotal role in Madrid's dominance in Europe over the last three years, making crucial saves when his team couldn't afford to concede. Navas is now facing a fight from Thibaut Courtois for the number one shirt, however, the Costa Rican did start Madrid's first Champions League game of the season.

# 4 Marc-Andre Ter Stegen

Ter Stegen has held off competition to become Barcelona's clear number one

Ter Stegen endured a difficult first two years in Spain as he was allocated to cup games, rather than featuring in La Liga. As soon as Claudio Bravo moved from Barcelona to Manchester City in 2016, the German not only established himself as Barcelona's first choice but also as one of the best young goalkeepers on the planet. The 26-year-old is incredibly consistent and he perfectly suits Barcelona's passing style thanks to his excellent distribution. In terms of securing the German starting spot, Ter Stegen is closer than ever before, and he may soon have Manuel Neuer looking nervously over his shoulder.

