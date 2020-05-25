The best combined African XI this season

Some big names in Africa's best-combined XI of the season!

Africa has long been a treasure trove of some of the most talented stars in world football. Even though the continent has not enjoyed much success in the World Cup, several players have gone on to reach new heights in the game, both individually and collectively.

While the likes of George Weah, Didier Drogba, Samuel Eto'o and Yaya Toure have dazzled the footballing landscape with their precocious talents in the past, a series of other players from the current generation are on course to achieve legendary status.

With that in mind, we take a look at the best XI of African players based on their performance in the 2019-20 season:

Goalkeeper: André Onana (Cameroon/Ajax)

André Onana was solid between the sticks for Ajax

Cameroon's Andre Onana had come up clutch for Ajax once again this season, conceding the second-lowest amount of goals (21) in the Eredivisie while also keeping eight clean sheets. Even though the league has now been cancelled, it's undeniable that he was top-notch while it lasted.

Right-back: Achraf Hakimi (Morocco/Borussia Dortmund)

Achraf Hakimi's heroics have convinced Real Madrid to bring him back to Santiago Bernabeu

The Real Madrid loanee has continued his development with Borussia Dortmund, adding an extra dimension to the attack with his creativity and buccaneering runs down the right flank.

Achraf Hakimi has already surpassed his figures from last season, with the 10 assists he's made so far one of the highest for a full-back in Europe's top five leagues.

Achraf Hakimi has provided more assists from open play (10) than any other full-back in Europe’s top five leagues this season.



And he’s the fastest Bundesliga player every recorded. 🔥 https://t.co/yrpFwHHe9J — Squawka Football (@Squawka) May 15, 2020

Advertisement

Centre-back: Salif Sane (Senegal/Schalke 04)

Salif Sane was having a fine season before the injury setback

Salif Sane's 2019-20 season may have been curtailed because of an unfortunate knee injury but the 29-year-old enjoyed a stormer before the setback.

Strong in the air, athletic and hard to dispossess, the defender made an instant impact last season after arriving from Hannover and continued to deliver on that promise this term as well. It's not surprising that the average goals the Royal Blues concede per game goes up from 1.36 to 1.67 when he's not in their starting XI.

Centre-back: Romain Saiss (Morocco/Wolverhampton)

Romain Saiss has been crucial to the Wolverhampton Wanderers defence

After spending the vast majority of last season on the bench, Romain Saiss has firmly established himself in the Wolves line-up this season.

The 30-year-old has been the mortar to skipper Conor Coady's brick, combining physical strength and vision to terrific effect as he averages 3.7 clearances per game whilst also demonstrating his aerial prowess, with two headed goals to his name.

Left-back: Hassane Kamara (Gambia/Stade de Reims)

Hassane Kamara has enjoyed a spectacular season with Stade de Reims this season

At the heart of Reims's impressive defensive record this season is Hassane Kamara: a player who has been rock solid at the back and who has also won the most Man of the Match awards among the defenders in Ligue 1 with seven.

The French-Gambian's shortcomings on the offensive front are easily compensated by his defensive performances which include amazing tackles and inch-perfect long balls. He also averages 83% passing success besides possessing enviable dribbling skills.

Midfielder: Wilfred Ndidi (Nigeria/Leicester City)

Wilfred Ndidi has been instrumental to Leicester's revival this season

Wilfred Ndidi has been the unheralded star in Leicester City's squad, doing all the dirty work behind their stellar attacking frontline.

The Nigerian ranks third in the Premier League in terms of tackles made (91) and has also garnered superlatives for his ball distribution skills. He has quickly established himself as an important part of Brendan Rodger's plans and, at 23, his best is still to come.

Midfielder: Riyad Mahrez (Algeria/Manchester City)

Riyad Mahrez is one of the few consistent performers in Manchester City's otherwise erratic season

Having won the 2019 AFCON Cup with Algeria, Riyad Mahrez has packed a punch with Manchester City this season even as the overall form of the side has been erratic.

A creative genius with precocious dribbling skills, he has netted seven times and assisted ten goals to be one of the top performers in the Premier League so far.

Midfielder: Hakim Ziyech (Morocco/Ajax)

Chelsea have pulled off a major coup with the signing of Hakim Ziyech

Moroccan ace Hakim Ziyech has been in scintillating form this season, devouring every defence on his way to six goals and 13 assists, keeping Ajax firmly on course to retain the Dutch title before the season was eventually cancelled.

The 27-year-old is on his way to Chelsea next season and, given his wide range of skill set, is set to bolster Frank Lampard's already-vibrant attacking vanguard.

Right-winger: Mohamed Salah (Egypt/Liverpool)

Mohamed Salah - a Premier League legend already?

Mohamed Salah has exhausted every superlative in the dictionary with a string of elite performances week in and week out, and as you'd expect, he's been absolutely instrumental to Liverpool's title push this season.

In top form once again, the Egyptian ace has netted 16 goals and remains in strong contention to pick up his third consecutive Golden Boot, besides also chipping in with six assists.

Left-winger: Sadio Mane (Senegal/Liverpool)

Since the start of last season, Sadio Mane has been in a league of his own

Sadio Mane has firmly established himself among the best attackers in the world and his contributions to the title-chasing Liverpool team has been indelible.

The reigning African Player of the Year has ably partnered Salah in the vanguard while also scoring 14 times and providing nine assists himself.

Striker: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Gabon/Arsenal)

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has carried the weight of the entire Arsenal squad on his shoulders

Even as Arsenal blew hot and cold this season, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang continued to be at the top of his game as he dragged his side through the mud with talismanic performances.

The Gabon international's tally of 17 strikes is bettered only by Jamie Vardy in the Premier League and accounts for almost 43% of the total goals accrued by Arsenal. The 30-year-old marksman has also directly contributed to 16 points - the most by any player in the league.