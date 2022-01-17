The Best FIFA 2021: How to watch the live stream of the award ceremony?

The sixth edition of The Best FIFA Football Awards will be hosted in Switzerland this week and is set to feature some of the sport's biggest names. The award ceremony will honour 2021's best players in the world and will take place in Zurich on the 17th of January.

While the Ballon d'Or ceremony did not take place in 2020, the Best FIFA awards were presented on a virtual platform due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The categories included the best players, goalkeepers, and coaches in both men's and women's football.

FC Bayern English @FCBayernEN



🗣️



: fc.bayern/lewandowski-ha…



Ahead of the 2021 The Best FIFA Football Awards on Monday, Lewy scored his 300th Bundesliga goal. @lewy_official: "The numbers are already insane. I never thought I would score so many goals in the Bundesliga."

The 2020 edition of the ceremony saw Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski edge Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo to the award. Ronaldo has missed out on a nomination in the Best Men's Player category, and Mohamed Salah will compete with Messi and Lewandowski for the prestigious prize.

Messi, Lewandowski, and Salah set to battle it out for the Best FIFA Men's Player 2021

Lionel Messi won an international trophy in 2021

Lionel Messi won his seventh Ballon d'Or this year after playing a key role in Argentina's historic Copa America triumph. The Argentine has dominated world football for over a decade and is unsurprisingly a frontrunner for the Best Men's Player award.

The former Barcelona man is by no means the only promising bet, however, with Robert Lewandowski in the form of his life. The Polish striker has broken an incredible number of records with Bayern Munich and may well pip Messi to this prize.

Mohamed Salah has also been named in the top three, with Cristiano Ronaldo, Erling Haaland, and Karim Benzema missing out this year. The ceremony also has something in it for the managers, with Tuchel, Guardiola, and Mancini in contention to win the Best FIFA Men's Coach award.

Barcelona Femeni dominated women's football in 2021 and it comes as no surprise that Alexia Putellas and Jenni Hermoso are nominated for the Best Women's Player award. The Catalans' manager Lluis Cortes is a frontrunner in the women's coach category.

When does The Best FIFA 2021 ceremony take place?

India: 17th January 2022, at 11:30 PM IST

USA: 17th January 2022, at 1 PM (Eastern Standard Time), 12 PM (Central Standard Time), 10 AM (Pacific Standard Time)

UK: 17th January 2022, at 6 PM

UEFA Champions League @ChampionsLeague



Manuel Neuer

Edouard Mendy

Gianluigi Donnarumma



_______ should win The Best FIFA Men's Goalkeeper 2021: Manuel Neuer, Edouard Mendy, Gianluigi Donnarumma

Where and how to watch The Best FIFA 2021 ceremony?

FIFA will telecast its award ceremony to viewers across the world on its media channels and social platforms. Viewers can access FIFA's official accounts on YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter to watch the awards ceremony live.

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi