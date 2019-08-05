×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

The Best FIFA Men's Coach 2019: Ranking the top 3 contenders

Sachin Sourav Jha
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
83   //    05 Aug 2019, 02:06 IST

Manager of the year award
Manager of the year award

The list of nominees for the best players and managers for 2019 edition of The Best FIFA Football Awards was released on Wednesday. The football world is in a split over who should win the prestigious award at the Teatro Alla Scala in Milan, Italy. From a managerial view, there are several candidates who deserve to get their hand on the trophy on 23rd September 2019.

The likes of Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, Tottenham gaffer Mauricio Pochettino, Ajax's coach Erik ten Hag, Peru's manager Ricardo Gareca, Brazil coach Tite are mentioned in the top 10 list released by FIFA. International sports journalists, captains, coaches from different nations will decide the winner of this prestigious award.

Let us take a look at the three managers who are favourites to win The Best FIFA Men's Coach award based on their performance with their respective clubs.

#1 Jürgen Klopp

Jürgen Klopp
Jürgen Klopp

Liverpool's German manager is one of the favourites to win the prestigious award. The 2017/2018 season marked the arrival of a new era for Liverpool when they reached the UCL final. Unfortunately, Zinedine Zidane's Madrid got the better of the Merseyside outfit that year. Liverpool managed to take one step further in 2018/19 as Klopp's men lifted the trophy after beating Tottenham Hotspur in the final.

The 2018 summer transfer window saw Liverpool spending big money, as they improved their squad. At the start of the season, a lot of fans and critics expected them to win some silverware. Liverpool were unlucky to miss out on the league title despite earning 97 points but they didn't fall short of UCL glory.

Klopp's men made an incredible comeback in Anfield against Lionel Messi's Barcelona after they were 3-0 down in aggregate. Klopp's European Glory could propel him to this prestigious award.

1 / 3 NEXT
Tags:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Manchester City Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi Jurgen Klopp Pep Guardiola Tite (Adenor Leonardo Bacchi)
Advertisement
The Best FIFA Men's Player 2019: 3 deserving candidates who are missing from the 10-man shortlist
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018/19: Bookies' favorites to win the competition
RELATED STORY
'The Best' FIFA Awards 2019: 3 Players who missed out on a nomination
RELATED STORY
FIFA Best Men’s Player Award 2019: 3 players who were unlucky to miss out on the nomination
RELATED STORY
Top 20 club websites in the world
RELATED STORY
2018-19: Top 5 centre-backs in Europe
RELATED STORY
"Premier League is more important for Guardiola as he hasn't been in the Champions League final for a while," says Klopp
RELATED STORY
Guardiola, Klopp and Ellis lead nominees for FIFA Best Coach awards
RELATED STORY
Ballon d'Or 2019: Top 5 Contenders from the Premier League
RELATED STORY
10 goals that changed the history of football
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
2nd Qualifying Round
FT VIK OLY
0 - 0
 Viktoria Plzeň vs Olympiakos Piraeus
FT SAB DIN
0 - 2
 Saburtalo vs Dinamo Zagreb
FT PSV BAS
3 - 2
 PSV vs Basel
FT THE KOB
0 - 2
 The New Saints vs København
FT SUT APO
0 - 1
 Sutjeska vs APOEL
FT BAT ROS
2 - 1
 BATE vs Rosenborg
FT FER VAL
3 - 1
 Ferencváros vs Valletta
FT CFR MAC
1 - 0
 CFR Cluj vs Maccabi Tel Aviv
FT MAR AIK
2 - 1
 Maribor vs AIK
FT CEL NOM
5 - 0
 Celtic vs Nõmme Kalju
FT DUN QAR
1 - 1
 Dundalk vs Qarabağ
FT CRV HJK
2 - 0
 Crvena Zvezda vs HJK
FT NOM CEL
0 - 2
 Nõmme Kalju vs Celtic
FT MAC CFR
2 - 2
 Maccabi Tel Aviv vs CFR Cluj
FT APO SUT
3 - 0
 APOEL vs Sutjeska
FT DIN SAB
3 - 0
 Dinamo Zagreb vs Saburtalo
FT VAL FER
1 - 1
 Valletta vs Ferencváros
FT BAS PSV
2 - 1
 Basel vs PSV
FT OLY VIK
4 - 0
 Olympiakos Piraeus vs Viktoria Plzeň
FT HJK CRV
2 - 1
 HJK vs Crvena Zvezda
FT QAR DUN
3 - 0
 Qarabağ vs Dundalk
FT ROS BAT
2 - 0
 Rosenborg vs BATE
AET AIK MAR
3 - 2
 AIK vs Maribor
FT KOB THE
1 - 0
 København vs The New Saints
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2019-20
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Bundesliga 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us