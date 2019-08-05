The Best FIFA Men's Coach 2019: Ranking the top 3 contenders

The list of nominees for the best players and managers for 2019 edition of The Best FIFA Football Awards was released on Wednesday. The football world is in a split over who should win the prestigious award at the Teatro Alla Scala in Milan, Italy. From a managerial view, there are several candidates who deserve to get their hand on the trophy on 23rd September 2019.

The likes of Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, Tottenham gaffer Mauricio Pochettino, Ajax's coach Erik ten Hag, Peru's manager Ricardo Gareca, Brazil coach Tite are mentioned in the top 10 list released by FIFA. International sports journalists, captains, coaches from different nations will decide the winner of this prestigious award.

Let us take a look at the three managers who are favourites to win The Best FIFA Men's Coach award based on their performance with their respective clubs.

#1 Jürgen Klopp

Liverpool's German manager is one of the favourites to win the prestigious award. The 2017/2018 season marked the arrival of a new era for Liverpool when they reached the UCL final. Unfortunately, Zinedine Zidane's Madrid got the better of the Merseyside outfit that year. Liverpool managed to take one step further in 2018/19 as Klopp's men lifted the trophy after beating Tottenham Hotspur in the final.

The 2018 summer transfer window saw Liverpool spending big money, as they improved their squad. At the start of the season, a lot of fans and critics expected them to win some silverware. Liverpool were unlucky to miss out on the league title despite earning 97 points but they didn't fall short of UCL glory.

Klopp's men made an incredible comeback in Anfield against Lionel Messi's Barcelona after they were 3-0 down in aggregate. Klopp's European Glory could propel him to this prestigious award.

