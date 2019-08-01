The Best FIFA Men's Player 2019: 3 deserving candidates who are missing from the 10-man shortlist

Bernardo Silva was brilliant for club and country last season, but failed to make it to FIFA's final 10

FIFA announced the 10-man shortlist for the Best FIFA Men's Player for 2019 on Wednesday, unleashing a star-studded lineup of contenders for the big prize. The declaration was made in FIFA's official website where fans can also register and vote for the top three players of their liking.

The shortlist included Lionel Messi, Virgil van Dijk, Cristiano Ronaldo, Frenkie de Jong, Matthijs de Ligt, Harry Kane, Eden Hazard, Sadio Mane, Kylian Mbappe and Mohamed Salah. The winner will be announced on 23rd September, in the Best FIFA Football Award Show in Milan

The football world is already buzzing with discussions and anticipations of the eventual winner, however, it is also true that a few deserving candidates have been snubbed in the final 10. Today, we look at three footballers who deserve to be in the shortlist, but have unfortunately missed out this year.

#3 Alisson Becker

Alison deserved to be in the final shortlist

When Liverpool lost the 2017/18 UEFA Champions League final to Real Madrid due to goalkeeping errors, Jurgen Klopp knew that he had to make one final change to his team to turn them into champions.

As such, the German heavily invested in a new goalkeeper, bringing in Alisson Becker from Roma to Anfield. Just a couple of days into the season, it was clear that Klopp had stuck gold.

The Brazilian is a typical modern day goalkeeper who likes the ball at his feet and is very comfortable building attacks from the back.

The fact that Alisson was brilliant as a sweeper keeper enabled Klopp to playing his ultra-attacking, heavy metal football that was so successful for him last season.

While Virgil van Dijk rightly took most of the plaudits for Liverpool's defensive performance, it would be unfair to ignore the Brazilian's contributions.

Alisson was a revelation between the sticks for Liverpool both in the league as well as the champions league. He was a part of the defense that let in just 22 goals in the Premier League!

The Brazilian won the Premier League Golden Glove by registering 21 clean sheets in his debut season. He was also instrumental as Liverpool successfully reached the UEFA Champions League final for the second year running and won the coveted trophy by defeating Tottenham.

This summer, he also won the Copa America with Brazil, where he was once again in his brilliant best.

Alisson became the first goalkeeper ever to win three golden gloves in a season, as he also won the UEFA Champions League Golden Glove as well as the Copa America Golden Glove.

As such, it is hard to imagine that one of the best goalkeepers in the world could not find a place in the final 10 shortlist of the FIFA's Best Men's Player for 2019.

