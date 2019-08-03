The Best FIFA Men’s Player 2019: 3 reasons why Virgil van Dijk deserves the award over Messi and Ronaldo

Emmanuel Ayamga

Van Dijk has done enough to deserve the Best FIFA Men’s Player Award 2019

The debate over who deserves to win the Best FIFA Men’s Player Award 2019 has already started on the streets and on social media, following the announcement of the nominees. Ten players have been nominated, but only one player can lay his hands on the prestigious award.

So far, the top contenders, according to many football fans and pundits, are Barcelona’s Lionel Messi, Juventus’ Cristiano Ronaldo, and Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk. The three players were in imperious form throughout last season and are rightly ahead of the other contenders at the moment.

However, there are many reasons why van Dijk deserves this year’s award over his more celebrated competitors.

The 27-year-old centre-back has been key to Liverpool’s revival and played an instrumental role as the club won the UEFA Champions League last season.

Below are three concrete reasons why van Dijk deserves to win the Best FIFA Men’s Player 2019, ahead of Messi and Ronaldo.

#3 Champions League triumph

Van Dijk won the Champions League with Liverpool last season

Although van Dijk, Ronaldo, and Messi each ended the season with a club trophy, there is no doubt that the Liverpool defender won the biggest trophy. The Dutchman’s role in Liverpool’s Champions League triumph cannot be overstated. Van Dijk was Liverpool’s commander-in-chief at the back and led by example.

One could argue that everything Ronaldo and Messi achieved achieved in attack, van Dijk achieved twice as much in defence. He was an assured presence throughout the season, made his teammates better, and above all, won Europe’s biggest trophy on offer.

Very often, people tend to favour forwards due to the glam that comes with goals, but a defender who has distinguished himself like van Dijk equally deserves a look in. And, based on consistency, he should be ahead of Ronaldo and Messi in the race for the Best FIFA Men’s Player 2019, despite the goal stats that his two competitors boast of.

