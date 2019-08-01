The Best FIFA Men's Player 2019: Three players whose nominations are questionable

Harry Kane's nomination is contentious.

FIFA got the world talking when it released its list of 10 players nominated for the 2019 edition of The Best Men's Player. The list had a number of surefire nominees including perennial award winners Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, as well as the man who many believe is the favorite to clinch the prize; Virgil Van Dijk.

As expected, the list met with a lot of scrutiny, with many questioning the exclusion of certain individuals including Bernardo Silva and Alisson Becker, while others wondered about the addition of certain names.

FIFA awards have not been without controversies over the years, from reportedly changing initial votes of voters to making questionable exclusions from its list of nominees, and this year has not been an exception.

In this piece, we shall be taking a look at three players who should not have made it to the top ten nominees for The Best FIFA Men's Player this year.

#3 Mohamed Salah

If this nomination served as a deference to performance in 2018, then Mohamed Salah is more than deserving of his spot; but then again, Luka Modric would have also made the list were that the case.

The nominees for the 2019 Best Men's Player award were judged on their performances and achievements from July 16 2018, to July 19, 2019 and with this in mind, it makes one wonder what Mo Salah is doing on the list.

The Egyptian international might have jointly won the Premier League Golden Boot, but he went on an eight-game scoreless streak in the crunch period between February and March which would have derailed Liverpool's charge domestically and on the continent but for the performance of Sadio Mane during this time.

On the continent, Salah could only weigh in with five goals from 12 Champions League matches, and played no part in Liverpool's historic comeback victory over Barcelona in the semifinal due to a concussion, although to his credit, he did open the scoring in the final to help The Reds to their sixth European trophy.

Perhaps most damning of all, on the international stage, Salah failed to shine, watching on as Sadio Mane and Riyad Mahrez upstaged him on home soil in the Africa Nations Cup, as Egypt got knocked out in the second round of a tournament they were heavily favored to win.

Though Mo Salah did not have a poor campaign by any stretch of the imagination, there were a number of players more critical to Liverpool's performance last season, and given his under-performance at key stages last season, he should not have been nominated for the 2019 FIFA Best Men's Player award.

