Is Paulo Dybala Juventus FC's main man?

Mufi Shaikh FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 31 // 19 Nov 2018, 22:56 IST

Paulo Dybala, an Argentinian footballer nicknamed "The Jewel’ (‘La Joya’) plays for Serie A giants Juventus. Dybala who scored 13 goals in his last season at Palermo, earned a move to Serie A giants Juventus for £23.4 million (32 million euros) in 2015. He signed a 5-year contract at Juventus where he was only 21.

Dybala showed why Juventus had to pay big money for his services as he scored a whopping 23 goals along with 9 assists in his debut season. His debut season allowed him to announce himself on the big stage and display elite performances to show why he is one of the top youngsters in Europe.

During his second season, Dybala was deployed in a deeper role where it looked like it was his best position. Giving him the license to free roam in the front 3, he went on to score 26 goals which made him Juventus top scorer second year in a role.

With exceptional performances week in week out, it allowed to Dybala to be slotted into the last 3 three candidates to compete for the Forward of 2016-17 UEFA Champions League season award. Him being Juventus top scorer back to back was his evidence on why he made the final three. He was then given the number 10 shirt.

Dybala is one of the top youngsters in the world that has excelled on the big stage. His style of play catches everyone's attention and with his quick feet along with his dribbling skills, he loses defenders with ease. Due to his attacking capabilities and positioning, he stands out in his position, whether that be scoring or assisting.

The best trait that Dybala holds is that he is a versatile player that can pay in various position. He can either play as the main striker, a number 10 or just roam around the front line. This allows other players around him to link better which then goes onto creating more headache for the opposition. As Ronaldo has moved to the club, it also makes it easier for the Portuguese to play with his new teammate.

Dybala has been very fortunate to be able to play alongside two incredible players in this generation. Starting with Lionel Messi as they together in the Argentina national team and now Cristiano Ronaldo at club level.

At the age of 25, Dybala still hasn't reached his peak level and is already scoring 20+ goals in Serie A. With his caliber, his transfer market value would be extremely high which makes it unlikely for him to leave. If he does decide to leave, clubs would have to pay a ridiculous amount of money to secure his services.

Since moving to Juventus, Dybala has been very successful, considering his age. He has been Juventus' top scorer twice along with winning 8 trophies. This clearly shows how much of a talent he is and why Juventus splashed 32 million euros on him.

However, with Dybala scoring loads of goals, would he catch other big clubs attention that sees him leaving Juventus?

Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival implied that all the limelight will now be on him, leaving Dybala in his shadow. Before the move, Dybala name was on every Serie A fans lips considering him to be the next big thing in Italy.

Although, this season the pair have shown a great understanding with each other. Dybala has said the presence of Ronaldo gives “a great chance to win the Champions League ”. With Juventus dominating Serie A year after year, their main target now is winning the Champions League.

Ronaldo's experience of winning the Champions League gives Juventus more of a chance in the competition. They haven't had the best of luck in previous years where they've lost two finals, one against Barcelona and the other with Real Madrid.

After these finals, they knew they had to bring in someone with experience and who knows how to win the Champions League. Therefore, they went on to sign Cristiano Ronaldo for £99 million.

With Dybala and Ronaldo having the ability to score goals, these two could help Juventus win more than one title this year. Juve only needs to avoid a loss in their next Champions League game where they play Valencia. They sit on top of Group H despite a shocking loss to Manchester United at home.

With no surprise, this season Juventus sit at the top of the table in Serie A where they're unbeaten. Having played 12, won 11 and drawing one they look unstoppable. Throughout the years they have dominated the league but haven't done too well in the Champions League.

