"The best player in the world whistled, it’s hard to believe" - Angel Di Maria reveals how Lionel Messi felt after being booed by PSG fans

PSG star Angel Di Maria has revealed how Lionel Messi felt after being booed by fans following their Champions League elimination.

The Parisians were knocked out in the round of 16 by Real Madrid, who fought back from a two-goal deficit to win 3-2 on aggregate.

Messi, a veteran of the competition and boasting an incredible record against the Spanish giants, fired a blank in both legs.

He was particularly subdued in the second leg, failing to muster a single effort on target on his Santiago Bernabeu return.

SPORF @Sporf Lionel Messi & Neymar are being booed by the PSG fans every time they get the ball... Lionel Messi & Neymar are being booed by the PSG fans every time they get the ball... 😬Lionel Messi & Neymar are being booed by the PSG fans every time they get the ball... https://t.co/q1CmEcAiES

PSG fans made their frustrations known when they booed and whistled the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner, as well as Neymar, during a league game just a few days later.

Di Maria still cannot come to grips with the fact that a player like Messi received such treatment, although he admits that such things are common in football.

Speaking to Urbana Play 104.3 FM (via PSG Talk), he said:

“The best player in the world whistled, it’s hard to believe. But, here at the club, people, the ultras are demanding, they are very passionate and they see the best players arrive, a team and we are eliminated in the 8th final of the Champions League, it is normal that they are disappointed.

"It happens everywhere. Here, it happens with the best in the world."

He further added that Messi turned a deaf ear to the jeers, saying:

“Leo does not pay attention, it’s a detail, it’s soccer. We know that it is like that, it must be like that. We have to be strong. That’s football, these things happen.”

Since PSG's Champions League elimination, Messi has played seven Ligue 1 matches and contributed five goals, including a hat-trick of assists against Clermont Foot.

He, in fact, ranks second in the division's assist chart with 13 for the season, behind only his teammate Kylian Mbappe, who has 15.

Di Maria set to leave PSG

Speaking of Di Maria, the midfielder is likely to leave the Parc des Princes this summer after his contract expires.

There's no proposal to extend his deal, PSG have opted against triggering the renewal option in his contract with Juventus seemingly interested in the player.

The Serie A giants are looking to sign him on a free transfer, with Di Maria demanding a salary of €7 million per year.

Last month, GOAL reported that the Turin outfit have proposed a one-year contract for the Argentine but talks are still ongoing.

Edited by S Chowdhury