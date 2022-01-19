“The best [team-mate] I’ve ever had is Lionel Messi" - Emiliano Martinez says he will 'always be grateful' to Messi for constantly inspiring him to improve

Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has joined a host of other footballing figures in lauding PSG superstar Lionel Messi. The Aston Villa shot-stopper has called the former Barcelona captain the best player he's played with so far in his career.

"The best [team-mate] I’ve ever had is Messi,” Martinez said to JB Wealth Club in comments carried by Roy Nemer.

Lionel Messi and Emiliano Martinez got very close last summer when they represented Argentina in the Copa America. The duo were the standout performers for the national team in the tournament and were highly influential in leading the Albiceleste to triumph.

Having witnessed what the PSG forward is like closely, Martinez can't help but praise his incredible personality, talent and leadership. The goalkeeper added that he'll always be grateful to the Argentina captain for inspiring him to become a better version of himself during the Copa America.

He said: "As a player, as a leader, as a person. I think he inspired me to be a better goalkeeper, a better version of myself at the Copa America and I’ll always be grateful to him."

Meanwhile, it goes without mentioning that Lionel Messi is also a huge fan of Emiliano Martinez. The attacker hailed his Argentina colleague as one of the best goalkeepers in the world after he produced a sensational performance against Uruguay in October last year.

"Dibu [Emiliano] Martinez is fundamental," he said via TNT Sports. "When they come to him, he always responds.

"He established himself in goal and we have one of the best goalkeepers in the world," the former Barcelona captain added.

Messi and Martinez hugging each other after beating Brazil in the Copa America final last year

How Lionel Messi and Emiliano Martinez have fared so far this season

It's been a slow start to life for Lionel Messi in Ligue 1, with just one goal to his name in 11 games so far. However, the Argentine has been a standout performer for PSG in the Champions League, where he's scored five goals in as many games.

Meanwhile, Emiliano Martinez has maintained his spot as the undisputed number one for Aston Villa between the sticks this season. So far, the goalkeeper has made 20 appearances for the Premier League outfit across all competitions, keeping five clean sheets in the process.

